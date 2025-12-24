Share
Commentary
A 50-foot tall tank full of 2.3 million gallons of molasses was rushing in Boston at 35 miles per hour.
Commentary
A 50-foot tall tank full of 2.3 million gallons of molasses was rushing in Boston at 35 miles per hour. (@historycalendar / X screen shot)

Post-Christmas Disaster: How 26 Million Pounds of Molasses Killed or Injured 170 in the Streets of Boston in 1919

 By Samuel Short  December 24, 2025 at 2:00pm
Share

Jan. 15, 1919, was an unusually warm day for the North End of Boston, Massachusetts. Workers were busy with many city residents outside to enjoy the weather.

That’s when disaster struck around 1:00 p.m. The City of Boston in their commemorative piece said a loud rumble sound was heard, but Bostonians thought it was an elevated train nearby; it wasn’t.

A 50-foot tall tank full of 2.3 million gallons of molasses was rushing toward them at 35 miles per hour. Purity Distilling Company built the tank only four years prior.

Although fairly new, residents were aware of the tank leaking.

Purity, instead of addressing structural issues, decided to paint it brown to disguise the problem. Engineers said after the spill that the walls were too thin for that much molasses, around 26 million pounds. The walls of the tank were also vulnerable to cracking.

According to the Smithsonian, one engineer in 2015 concluded the walls on tank needed to be twice as thick for that much product.

Jan. 15, 1919 was the perfect storm.

The weather, the amount of molasses in the tank that day, and the aforementioned structural issues caused the disaster which killed 21 people and injured 150. Two 10-year-olds were among the dead — Pasquale Iantosca and Maria Distasio.

The deceased were mostly workers and drivers, but also included a fireman who had just gotten to sleep in the firehouse before the flood hit.

The stickiness of the molasses made cleaning up debris incredibly hard.

Related:
An Important Question We Don't Ask Often Enough: As an American Why Should I Care What Any Foreign Power or People Think?

Purity tried to shift blame, accusing anarchists of setting a bomb on the tank, but in 1925 a court-appointed auditor attributed the incident to negligence by U.S. Industrial Alcohol, the company who made the tank, reported the History Channel.

Per History, aerospace engineer Nicole Sharp became interested in the molasses flood after teaching a class at Harvard University where students created a scaled down replica of the event. They released corn syrup into a cardboard version of Boston and observed the effects.

“I watched as the corn syrup engulfed tiny figurines,” Sharp said. “It would be like having a tsunami wave hit you.”

What seems ridiculous and laughable at first read becomes a horror story when discovering the destruction and death wrought by the flood.

To think unassuming Bostonians, just weeks after enjoying Christmas with their families decided to venture out to work or to enjoy the weather only to find a catastrophe hit them.

The City of Boston added some good did come out the Great Molasses Flood.

Engineers would be required to sign and seal plans for structures with inspectors examining projects, and architects being required to be transparent when it came to their designs.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




As UK Locks Up Citizens for Speech, Jimmy Kimmel Shares Christmas Message with Them About Trump's So-Called 'Fascism'
Politico Squeaks in to Win Absolute Dumbest 'News' Story of 2025 - Says the Right Is Turning Christmas Into a 'Christian Civilization' Holiday
Trump Sends Room Into Roaring Laughter Responding to Kid Who Didn't Want Coal for Christmas
An Elderly Customer Never Missed a Lunch or Dinner for 10 Years - When He Didn't Show Up, the Chef Hopped in His Car and Ended Up Saving His Life
It's Easy to Lose Hope, but Twitter/X Has Gotten Massive Victories We Never Would Have Gotten in the Past - and Even More Wins Are Coming
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation