Post-Debate Poll Shows Trump Support Skyrocketing Among Latino and Black Voters

A poll taken following the first 2020 presidential debate shows President Donald Trump is enjoying significantly higher support among both Latinos and African-Americans than he had 2016.

CNN exit polling from the 2016 election showed Trump taking 28 percent of the Latino vote and just 8 percent among black voters in his race against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

A new Investors Business Daily/TIPP poll conducted following Tuesday’s presidential debate finds the president’s support among Hispanics at 36.5 percent, an 8.5 percentage point jump from 2016.

Meanwhile, his backing among African-Americans has nearly doubled to 15 percent.

The IBD/TIPP survey also found Trump narrowing Joe Biden’s lead overall to less than 3 percentage points nationwide, with 48.6 percent supporting the Democratic nominee and 45.9 percent supporting the president among likely voters.

An IBD/TIPP poll of registered voters in early September showed Biden with an 8 percentage point advantage, 49 to 41 percent.

Registered voters responding to IBD/TIPP’s latest poll gave Trump the edge in the debate regarding the issues of the Supreme Court (45 to 40 percent) and the economy (47 to 44 percent).

Biden held the advantage on the topics of COVID-19 and race, both by 49 to 40 percent margins.

Registered voters polled also found Trump mentally sharper than Biden (47 to 42 percent), though they saw the former vice president as more presidential (51 to 37 percent).

The IBD/TIPP poll was an online survey of 1,221 registered voters, including 1,021 likely voters, conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

“The credibility interval is +/- 3.3 percentage points for the registered-voter sample and 3.5 percentage points for the likely voter sample,” Investors Business Daily reported.

A newly released survey of Christian Latino registered voters by Claremont McKenna College found Trump with a 32 percent favorability rating.

Gaston Espinosa — chair of religious studies at Claremont McKenna College and author of the college’s survey — told The Western Journal during a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday that the level of Christian Latino support for Trump closely tracks the overall tally.

“The percentages are not going to change that much in the general population of Latinos because they tend to more or less mirror the findings among Latino Christians,” he said.

Christian Latinos — Catholic, Protestant/other Christian — make up 85 percent of the population’s voting electorate, Espinosa added.

Espinosa estimated Trump’s support among Latinos as a whole in November’s election will be over 30 percent.

“Based on Trumps favorability rating, the fact that conservatives underreport, and that a high percentage of independent and undecided voters nationwide are born-again Christians, Trump may end up taking 31-34 percent of the U.S. Latino vote — though probably around 32-33 percent,” he said in a news release.

The poll found Trump performing particularly well with Latinos in key swing states.

“Although [Joe] Biden is outperforming Trump among Latinos in every swing state, surprisingly, Trump is doing better than expected in five electoral-rich swing states, including Florida (41%), Nevada (38%), Texas (35%), Georgia (35%), and North Carolina (28%),” according to the Claremont McKenna news release.

The Claremont McKenna survey consisted of 1,292 Christian Latino registered voters, conducted from Sept. 8 to Sept. 22, with a margin of error of +/- 2.73 percent.

A Florida International University poll released Friday found 59 percent of South Florida Cuban Americans say they will vote for Trump, NBC News reported.

The president’s particularly strong support among the Cuban and Venezuelan Americans is linked to his strong stand against socialism, according the news outlet.

Asked at a news briefing on Thursday how Trump is reaching Latinos, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “The president believes he has a lot of accomplishments for the Latino community.

“In particular, historic low unemployment, a thriving economy, historic high home ownership for Latino men and women in this country.”

McEnany was also asked if she thought Trump’s views on immigration hurt him with Latinos.

“The president believes that the Latino population very much wants a lawful immigration system,” she replied, “and also, we believe, his law-and-order message is resonating and very important as voters want to be secure in their homes and secure in their streets.”

Trump has often touted the achievements of his administration in relation to African-Americans, including the lowest black unemployment rate ever recorded, increased funding to historically black colleges and universities, opportunity zones and criminal justice reform.

Trump releases “platinum plan” to create 3 million new jobs for the Black community, open 500,000 new Black owned businesses, increase access to capital by $500 Billion, create a national clemency project, pass school choice, better healthcare and more! pic.twitter.com/Bp18YQsDOt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 25, 2020

Last week in Atlanta, he unveiled his “Platinum Plan” for black economic empowerment, which is a $500 billion initiative aimed at bringing 3 million new jobs to the black community, helping create 500,000 new black-owned businesses and expanding school choice.

Black conservative commentators Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson — better known by their stage names, Diamond and Silk — explained on a recent episode of The Western Journal’s podcast “WJ Live” why they left the Democratic Party.

“We can no longer vote for a system that keeps handing us crumbs, that wants to hand us tyranny, that wants to put socialism and communism down our throat,” Hardaway said.

“I’ll say this here and I’ve been saying it lately,” she continued. “When people from Venezuela and Cuba come to this country, they come because they have a place to run to. If we, as patriotic Americans, allow this anarchy, and this foolishness, and this confusion to happen in our country, where are we going to run?”

Trump truly has remade the Republican brand by consistently communicating he wants all Americans to succeed.

Based on polling, his message is making significant inroads.

