Post-Oscar 'Battle': Best Picture Actress Gets Into Ugly Altercation with Security Guard

After the movie “One Battle After Another” won the Best Picture Oscar Sunday, there was another battle no one expected.

Teyana Taylor, one of the stars of the dystopian epic, got into a battle with a security guard, according to post-Oscar video making the rounds on Monday.

Among Hollywood’s Beautiful People, it was an ugly scene.

“Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her,'” social media pro Matt Wallace wrote for his 2.3 million followers.

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

According to the celebrity-centric website TMZ, the unpleasantness arose when Taylor went to join other “One Battle After Another” alums for a group photo on stage after the Academy Awards ceremony ended.

A security guard apparently tried to stop her, to the point of using physical — if mild — force.

“Our sources say the guard used his body to block Taylor and put his hands on her, trying to physically hold her back and push her away from the stage to prevent her from getting past him,” TMZ reported.

It wasn’t clear why the guard would try to prevent an actress from the movie from getting onstage — maybe he never saw a film that’s been panned in some quarters as a liberal fantasy more pronounced than even most of Hollywood’s fare.

But it was clear that Taylor was not happy about the situation at all.

“You’re a man putting your hands on a female,” she told the unknown combatant.

“You’re very rude,” she said. “You’re very rude. You’re very rude.”

Social media commenters largely took Taylor’s side …

Blew up?! She was defending herself as she should. Why isn’t the headline @TEYANATAYLOR got allegedly assaulted at the Oscars? — GRAMM*R (@the_nym) March 16, 2026

If someone says they were touched without consent, that’s usually the part worth focusing on. — Her Way (@HerWay) March 16, 2026

He must have touched her inappropriately and it’s so wrong and weird — Elizabeth Maziya (@Eliza_Sibeko) March 16, 2026

But some accused the actress of being … dramatic.

So Teyana Taylor is trending again after drama at the Academy Awards… and people are shocked?

This is literally the same person who’s built half her public image on being loud, confrontational, and surrounded by controversy. Now suddenly everyone’s acting surprised a red-carpet… — Greece (@Malay0918) March 16, 2026

Well……this is the night to show off being dramatic isn’t it? — Booter (@SlimBooter) March 16, 2026

“Well … this is the night to show off being dramatic isn’t it?” one user wrote.

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