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Some felt that actress Teyana Taylor was being overly dramatic about the incident at Sunday's 98th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.
Some felt that actress Teyana Taylor was being overly dramatic about the incident at Sunday's 98th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

Post-Oscar 'Battle': Best Picture Actress Gets Into Ugly Altercation with Security Guard

 By Joe Saunders  March 16, 2026 at 12:50pm
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After the movie “One Battle After Another” won the Best Picture Oscar Sunday, there was another battle no one expected.

Teyana Taylor, one of the stars of the dystopian epic, got into a battle with a security guard, according to post-Oscar video making the rounds on Monday.

Among Hollywood’s Beautiful People, it was an ugly scene.

“Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her,'” social media pro Matt Wallace wrote for his 2.3 million followers.

According to the celebrity-centric website TMZ, the unpleasantness arose when Taylor went to join other “One Battle After Another” alums for a group photo on stage after the Academy Awards ceremony ended.

A security guard apparently tried to stop her, to the point of using physical — if mild — force.

“Our sources say the guard used his body to block Taylor and put his hands on her, trying to physically hold her back and push her away from the stage to prevent her from getting past him,” TMZ reported.

It wasn’t clear why the guard would try to prevent an actress from the movie from getting onstage — maybe he never saw a film that’s been panned in some quarters as a liberal fantasy more pronounced than even most of Hollywood’s fare.

But it was clear that Taylor was not happy about the situation at all.

“You’re a man putting your hands on a female,” she told the unknown combatant.

Related:
Kamala Harris Backs Out of Oscars Appearance at the Last Minute: Report

“You’re very rude,” she said. “You’re very rude. You’re very rude.”

Social media commenters largely took Taylor’s side …

But some accused the actress of being … dramatic.

“Well … this is the night to show off being dramatic isn’t it?” one user wrote.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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