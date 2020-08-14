The U.S. Postal Service has sent letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia, warning it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday.

A record 76 percent of Americans will be able to vote by mail after many states changed their voting policies due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The New York Times.

“Certain deadlines concerning mail-in ballots, particularly with respect to voters who register to vote or update their registration information shortly before Election Day, may be incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards,” USPS Executive Vice President Thomas J. Marshall wrote in a July 31 letter to Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman.

The letter continued: “This mismatch creates a risk that ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted under your laws as we understand them.”

Seven other letters warned that certain voters were at risk of disenfranchisement, while 40 gave warnings that current deadlines were “incongruous” with the postal service’s standards, The Post reported.

President Donald Trump has strongly opposed mail-in voting and has said that it will make the November election more susceptible to fraud.

Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history – unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

The pandemic has sparked an ongoing debate over the security and effectiveness of a mostly mail-in election.

State primary elections that relied on mail-in systems led to confusion, lawsuits and a postal service investigation.

