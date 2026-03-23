Postal Worker Caught Violently Attacking 4-Year-Old Boy on Camera

A United States Postal Service worker faces charges for an incident in which a 4-year-old Jewish boy was slammed to the ground.

Security footage showed the boy, wearing a yarmulke, approach a letter carrier.

The video then showed the boy pushed down to the ground. The boy retrieved his yarmulke and fled.

SHOCKING INCIDENT IN MONSEY: USPS Mail Carrier Assaults 4-Year-Old — Ramapo Police And Chaverim Of Rockland Investigating, Incident Caught On CCTV READ STORY ON MONSEY SCOOP: https://t.co/TkVPs4yKOO pic.twitter.com/Y45hh12gyu — The Monsey Scoop (@TheMonseyScoop) March 20, 2026

After the boy fled, the letter carrier pointed toward him and a group of other children.

The incident took place at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Ramapo, New York, according to Mid Hudson News. Ramapo is located in Rockland County, which is just north of New York City.

On Friday, Ramapo Police were notified of the incident.

A 39-year-old Stony Point man, who works for the postal service, was charged, although his name was not released.

BREAKING UPDATE: Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht says he personally viewed the CCTV footage of the shocking assault on a young child in Monsey and described it as “very disturbing.” Ramapo Police have treated the incident with extreme seriousness and have now arrested… pic.twitter.com/XsWURokuen — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) March 20, 2026

The postal worker was released on his own recognizance after being charged with two misdemeanors — endangering the welfare of a child and attempted assault.

The suspect will have a court appearance at a later date.

A police news release obtained by TMZ said investigators determined the postal worker “did intentionally shove a 4-year-old child to the ground while performing his duties.”

The New York Post noted that the incident took place in a “predominantly Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish community.”

Endangering the welfare of a child and attempted assault in the third degree are both misdemeanors so he can’t go to jail. He’ll pay a small fine and walk. No hate crime charges? not even a discussion about it? He probably won’t even lose his job. The US is basically Poland 1938. — ozzymydias (@ozzythedog2020) March 21, 2026

Rockland County lawmakers Itamar Yeger and Joel Friedman responded to the incident in a joint statement saying, “No matter the circumstances, violence against children is never acceptable. We condemn all harm to children in the strongest terms,” according to Mid Hudson News.

The incident reverberated around the globe, including in coverage by The Times of Israel.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the postal worker appeared to be yelling at children before the incident, but there was no indication of what prompted the assault on the 4-year-old.

As of Saturday morning, the USPS had not issued any comment on the incident.

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