Postal Workers Union Delivers Stunning Blow to Biden: End Vaccine Mandates

The American Postal Workers Union is opposing the Biden administration’s new order which requires federal employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or be subject to regular testing and other restrictions.

While the union said it encourages postal workers to get the shot, the APWU made it clear that the government should not be forcing vaccination, either.

“Maintaining the health and safety of our members is of paramount importance,” the union said in a statement. “While the APWU leadership continues to encourage postal workers to voluntarily get vaccinated, it is not the role of the federal government to mandate vaccinations for the employees we represent.”

The union doubled down by noting that new workplace conditions will have to be negotiated first, regardless of what the White House considers to be the proper safety measures.

“Issues related to vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 in the workplace must be negotiated with the APWU. At this time the APWU opposes the mandating of COVID-19 vaccinations in relation to U.S. postal workers.”

As to be expected, the APWU is now reaping what it sowed. In June 2020, its executive board endorsed President Joe Biden.

“In their decision, the Board recognized his record of advancing the cause of unions, his support for the public Postal Service, postal workers, and his opposition to postal privatization,” the union said last year.

While public-sector unions are often unreasonable in their demands, this one actually makes a great point.

It makes sense that the union would want postal service workers to have their vaccine, but to make life inconvenient for those who decide against it is a ridiculous abuse of power.

Whether people like it or not, getting vaccinated is a choice.

The union is aware of this principle, and knows that it would lose members if people quit their jobs as a result of the mandate.

If the government were to make it compulsory in any capacity, like it is doing with federal workers, the action will likely raise suspicion among groups with significant institutional distrust.

Good For The American Postal Workers Union & It’s 220,000 Workers – NO! To Mandatory Vaccines! pic.twitter.com/Yqphr5XBzq — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) July 29, 2021

Coronavirus restrictions are already making an unwanted comeback, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again recommending masks in “higher risk” areas for the vaccinated and unvaccinated both, due to the Delta variant.

White House does not rule out a federal vaccine mandate but says that it is “not under consideration at this time.” pic.twitter.com/5sIho2h0tp — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 30, 2021

Unions like the APWU play a major role in how the economy functions, along with being a key pillar of Democratic support, so this negative reaction may weigh heavily on the White House’s decision-making.

