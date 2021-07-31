Path 27
Commentary

Postal Workers Union Delivers Stunning Blow to Biden: End Vaccine Mandates

Cameron Arcand July 31, 2021 at 11:36am
Path 27

The American Postal Workers Union is opposing the Biden administration’s new order which requires federal employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or be subject to regular testing and other restrictions.

While the union said it encourages postal workers to get the shot, the APWU made it clear that the government should not be forcing vaccination, either.

“Maintaining the health and safety of our members is of paramount importance,” the union said in a statement. “While the APWU leadership continues to encourage postal workers to voluntarily get vaccinated, it is not the role of the federal government to mandate vaccinations for the employees we represent.”

The union doubled down by noting that new workplace conditions will have to be negotiated first, regardless of what the White House considers to be the proper safety measures.

“Issues related to vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 in the workplace must be negotiated with the APWU. At this time the APWU opposes the mandating of COVID-19 vaccinations in relation to U.S. postal workers.”

Trending:
Maskless GOP Rep Tells Pelosi to 'Come and Get Me' as Capitol Police Are Ordered to Arrest Those Who Don't Comply with Mandate

As to be expected, the APWU is now reaping what it sowed. In June 2020, its executive board endorsed President Joe Biden.

“In their decision, the Board recognized his record of advancing the cause of unions, his support for the public Postal Service, postal workers, and his opposition to postal privatization,” the union said last year.

Should there be a vaccine mandate for federal employees?

While public-sector unions are often unreasonable in their demands, this one actually makes a great point.

It makes sense that the union would want postal service workers to have their vaccine, but to make life inconvenient for those who decide against it is a ridiculous abuse of power.

Whether people like it or not, getting vaccinated is a choice.

The union is aware of this principle, and knows that it would lose members if people quit their jobs as a result of the mandate.

If the government were to make it compulsory in any capacity, like it is doing with federal workers, the action will likely raise suspicion among groups with significant institutional distrust.

Related:
Trump's FDA Director Crushes Delta Variant Fearmongering, Points to What Happened in the United Kingdom

Coronavirus restrictions are already making an unwanted comeback, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again recommending masks in “higher risk” areas for the vaccinated and unvaccinated both, due to the Delta variant.

Unions like the APWU play a major role in how the economy functions, along with being a key pillar of Democratic support, so this negative reaction may weigh heavily on the White House’s decision-making.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Postal Workers Union Delivers Stunning Blow to Biden: End Vaccine Mandates
It Begins: China Converting Civilian Ships Into an Assault Armada as It Prepares for Full Amphibious Invasion
It's Official: Poll Shows Biden's Approval Rating Is at All-Time Low
GOP Candidate Beats Trump-Endorsed Rival in Texas Special Election
Twitter Suspends Official Account of Arizona Audit
See more...

Conversation