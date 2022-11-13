Parler Share
News

Poster Boy for Vaccination Campaign Dies Suddenly at Just 4 Years Old

 By Bryan Chai  November 13, 2022 at 11:37am
Parler Share

In a tragic turn of events, Santino Godoy Blanco, just 4 years old, has passed away from pneumonia on Nov. 3, according to multiple reports.

If that name sounds at all familiar to you, that’s because Blanco was the face of one of Argentina’s various vaccination campaigns.

You can see an example of the type of campaign that Blanco was featured in below:

Trending:
Joe Biden Embarrasses America in Egypt as He Struggles to Read Teleprompter, Winces as He Messes Up

The above ad is promoting vaccinations against measles, rubella, mumps and polio.

As multiple Argentinian outlets are reporting, the actual circumstances of Blanco’s tragic passing are raising some eyebrows.

Detail Zero noted that Blanco’s mother has filed a “complaint for abandonment” against Dr. Raul F. Larcade Municipal Hospital.

According to Blanco’s mother, her child had complained for a week that he wasn’t feeling well.

Blanco also reportedly suffered from a high fever.

The hospital, however, is being accused of sending the child back several times.

While the autopsy ultimately determined that Blanco died of pneumonia, the child reportedly received several different diagnoses, including gastroenterocolitis and laryngitis.


The mother, Augustina, explained that at first she was told her son’s condition was a viral issue. After the initial visit, in which she went because her son’s fever would not go down with basic ibuprofen, they were given the viral diagnosis and returned home.

Related:
Baldwin Has New Strategy to Try and 'Clear His Name'

That’s when Blanco began throwing up. His condition only worsened from there, before he eventually died.

“I’m not going to stop until the doctors who treated my son are removed,” Augustina allegedly told San Miguel Mayor Jaime Mendez.

Blanco’s tragic death does follow an alarming trend of perfectly healthy young people around the world passing away unexpectedly.

While Blanco’s death does appear to be a case of poor diagnosing, at least based on his mother’s account of events, it is still adding to a list that already includes too many young people.

For Brazil’s Ministry of Health, the passing of one of its campaign mascots has only added to a trying year for them.

As Reuters reports, last December, the Brazil health ministry’s website was hacked. Not only did several systems get taken down, hackers targeted information about the national immunization program and another used to issue digital vaccination certificates.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Baldwin Has New Strategy to Try and 'Clear His Name'
Legendary UFC Fighter Faces One Guy He Can't Beat - 5th Round TKO Leaves Fans Stunned
Tom Brady Makes NFL History with Win, But Reminds Everyone He's the Least Athletic Superstar Ever
Poster Boy for Vaccination Campaign Dies Suddenly at Just 4 Years Old
FAA Announces Major Investigation as Details of Texas Air Show Disaster Emerge
See more...

Conversation