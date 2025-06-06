Posts Go Viral Pointing Out Utter Insanity of Musk's Trump/Epstein Post

To the surprise of nobody who uses social media daily, there was one big allegation from the erupting feud between President Donald Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk that got more traction than the others.

And it’s this “really big” one:

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

On Thursday, as this Trump-Musk feud was hitting a crescendo, the tech mogul accused the president of having some sort of untoward connection with disgraced Hollywood financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: [Trump] is in the Epstein files,” Musk posted. “That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

Just to jab Donald John Trump a bit further, Musk added: “Have a nice day, DJT!”

The implications of that allegation are as obvious as they are ominous.

Epstein, once a Hollywood power player known to hobnob in the most elite of circles, ultimately unraveled after being arrested on child sex trafficking charges in 2019, as laid out by an Associated Press timeline.

(His broader legal issues, including a 2008 conviction where he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor, obviously date further back than that.)

Given Epstein’s close association with the rich and powerful, many people drew a connection between those elitist circles and Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

By implicating Trump, Musk was coming dangerously close to associating the president with a convicted pedophile — and that fact was so outrageous, it immediately caught the internet’s eye, for one reason in particular.

If Trump was in the Epstein files it would have been released a decade ago and there wouldn’t have been any need to make up a fake Russian hooker dossier — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 5, 2025

“If Trump was in the Epstein files it would have been released a decade ago and there wouldn’t have been any need to make up a fake Russian hooker dossier,” conservative pundit Jack Posobiec posted to X.

The post went viral, garnering over 65,000 likes and three million views since he posted it Thursday afternoon.

And Posobiec was hardly the only conservative personality who pointed out that such a salacious Trump connection would’ve been fodder for his enemies — many of whom would’ve been in position to do something with that information.

We’re supposed to believe that the intelligence agencies who’ve been trying to destroy Trump for 10 years had this information but couldn’t figure out how to get it out there without publishing the entire file and burning all the names on it? Come on. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2025

“It is totally inconceivable that there would be something incriminating about Trump in the Epstein files and yet the Democrats kept that information to themselves for all these years,” conservative filmmaker and author Matt Walsh posted to X. “Sure, you can say that they are also incriminated in the files. But so what? They would have just released the part that incriminated Trump. Release that part and destroy or redact the rest.

“Does anyone think the Dems are above pulling a move like that?

“The only possible reason they didn’t release the dirt on Trump is that there is no dirt to release. Trump is the most thoroughly vetted politician in American history. There is no corner of his life that his enemies haven’t ripped open for public view.

“And yet they’ve kept THIS a secret? Absurd.”

In a follow-up post, Walsh added: “We’re supposed to believe that the intelligence agencies who’ve been trying to destroy Trump for 10 years had this information but couldn’t figure out how to get it out there without publishing the entire file and burning all the names on it? Come on.”

Walsh’s first post has gotten over 58 thousand likes, and received over 2.7 million views.

Others, meanwhile, pointed out the fact that the viral video of Trump and Musk’s son from April — a video shared by Musk — would appear to be a grave error in judgment, should the eccentric tech mogul’s explosive allegation have any merit.

If Elon knew Trump was in the Epstein files, why would he allow this? pic.twitter.com/O3aHHumlad — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) June 5, 2025

Elon: “Trump is in the Epstein files!!!” Also Elon: “Hey Trump, can you babysit my son?” pic.twitter.com/WOI2X1UGEq — Matt Morse (@MattMorseTV) June 5, 2025

It was reported back in early 2024 that Trump’s name did, in fact, appear a few times on documents related to Epstein, but the president has otherwise never faced any criminal allegations or investigations related to Epstein’s child sex trafficking.

