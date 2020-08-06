According to a number of published reports, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has narrowed his running mate choices down to California Sen. Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, the former national security advisor and ambassador to the United Nations under the Obama administration.

According to an Axios report, Biden insiders were so certain it would be one of those two that they “would be surprised if he picks anyone else.”

“Rice is getting a big bounce from Obama people who claim her presence on the ticket would guarantee the enthusiastic presence of both Barack and Michelle Obama on the campaign trail,” the report read.

Which is an interesting take because — what campaign trail?

Whatever the case, there are obvious problems with Susan Rice, particularly Benghazi. However, there’s another problem she might have: She’ll likely be bringing a Trump supporter into the White House.

Yes, that’s right: John David Rice-Cameron, Rice’s son, is a Trump-supporting Republican.

According to a 2018 report from The Washington Post, Rice-Cameron had become the president of the Stanford College Republicans under the banner of “Make Stanford Great Again.” He also had to call police after he said he was assaulted at a pro-Brett Kavanaugh event during the Supreme Court nominee’s confirmation.

He also told Fox News earlier in 2018 that the Tea Party and Mark Levin, among other influences, led him to move away from his parents’ politics.

“This worldview and these principles compel me to promote conservative ideas at Stanford, and beyond,” he said.

“I’m driven by a fundamental sense of urgency over the fact that Americans are slowly losing their liberty, and I believe that liberty is being valued less and less. I want to turn the tide, and college campuses are crucial to doing so.”

To be fair, Rice and her son seem to have a loving relationship, respecting each other’s differences.

“My mother and I have a great relationship, and my mother believes strongly in the free and respectful exchange of ideas,” Rice-Cameron told Fox.

“We disagree on most of the standard Republican/Democrat disagreements. However, we agree that America is the greatest nation the world has ever seen, and thus, we believe that America has an important role to play as a force for liberty and justice on the world stage.”

In an interview with NPR on Tuesday, Rice said that relationship continues.

“I have a 23-year-old son whom I love dearly, whose politics are very, very different from my own and from the rest of our family,” she said. “My son and I will have some robust disagreements over some matters of policy, not all. And yet, at the end of the day, you know, I love him dearly and he loves me.”

And, get this, they actually seem to find areas of agreement — something she told NPR the country could learn from.

“We agree, for example, on the importance of the United States playing a responsible, principled leadership role in the world,” Rice said.

“We agree on the importance of having strong alliances. We agree we have to be cleareyed and strong in dealing with adversaries like Russia and the threat that China may pose. We disagree on things like choice. I’m pro-choice. He’s pro-life. That’s the kind of difference that we ought to be able to respect.”

That’s inspiring stuff. It’s also coming from someone who said, during a June interview, that Trump supporters in the Senate belong “to the trash heap of history.”

Potential Biden VP Susan Rice says that the goal of this election is to “remove Donald Trump and consign those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history.”

pic.twitter.com/GI997QFYLQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2020

In addition to saying the election was about “getting Joe Biden in the White House,” she said we also need to “remove Donald Trump and consign those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history.”

Then, Biden could “heal and unify the nation.”

I mean, presumably without the Republican senators not named Mitt Romney. And definitely not Lindsey Graham, who she said last autumn has “been a piece of s—. I said it, I said it, d—it. Finally. He’s a piece of s—.”

Of course, these aren’t the only problems that Rice presents.

The biggest is Benghazi, where Rice was one of the main people who blamed the 2012 terrorist attack on our consulate in the Libyan city on a poorly produced internet video when the Obama administration knew full well the act was a pre-planned terrorist attack.

Rice even on the Sunday shows in the days after the attack to give that explanation. In a book released last fall, Fox News noted, she again blamed Hillary Clinton and the CIA talking points she was given.

Even assuming the truth of that, her nomination would still eat into the Biden narrative, which will no doubt emphasize the happy-clappy parts of the Obama years. Hope! Change! Bengh– oh, wait, no, not that one. Secretary of State Hillar– we probably don’t want to go there, either. Unmasking of Trump camp– oh, why bother?

If Rice does become Biden’s running mate, though, one hopes she’ll adopt a tone more like she does with her son than she does when it comes to Lindsey Graham and other Republicans. I doubt that’s very likely, though.

Too bad her son is too young for the spot; at this point, odds are you could trick ol’ Uncle Joe into it. Of course, he could always get a job in the next four years of the Trump administration…

