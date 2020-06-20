Sending senators who support President Donald Trump to the “trash heap of history” is part of what the 2020 election is all about, according to one of the women on the shortlist of potential picks to be the running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In a Friday interview with MSNBC, Susan Rice, who served as national security advisor under former President Barack Obama, said the Trump administration has been “racist to its core for the last three and a half years.”

“The administration has disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement, disparaged the peaceful protesters and basically made plain that they prefer to stand by a Confederate legacy than a modern America,” she said.

Rice went on to say that voters should make a clean sweep and oust all the Republicans in Washington.

“This election and whoever Joe Biden chooses among many very talented candidates is about getting Joe Biden in the White House, somebody who can heal and unify the nation and remove Donald Trump and consign him and those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history,” she said.

Potential Biden VP Susan Rice says that the goal of this election is to “remove Donald Trump and consign those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history.”

pic.twitter.com/GI997QFYLQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2020

Many on Twitter were unimpressed by Rice’s remarks.

Susan Rice is completely disgraceful. She calls our President “racist” and proceeds to lie about the President’s characterization of Charlottesville. Two years later. I can’t believe they’re still considering that woman as Biden’s VP. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) June 20, 2020

This is your daily reminder that NO ONE has been held accountable for the attack on the US Embassy in Benghazi where 4 Americans died, not even Susan Rice who led the coverup effort And now she wants to go back to to the White House? We can’t let that happen. RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 20, 2020

Susan Rice is projecting again, there is no administrative whose members are more worthy of a trash heap than the @BarackObama White House, including @AmbassadorRice https://t.co/gLOjpmbQoD — Dale David (@b747_driver) June 20, 2020

Rice is perhaps most famous for her involvement in the federal government’s response to the 2012 attacks on the U.S. compound in Benghazi in which four Americans died. After the attacks, she was the public face of the Obama administration, telling Americans the incident was linked to a video about Islam, even though the administration knew at the time that this was not true.

She was also a major figure in the Obama administration’s Middle East policy.

Susan Rice, who was a disaster to President Obama as National Security Advisor, is now telling us her opinion on what to do in Syria. Remember RED LINE IN THE SAND? That was Obama. Millions killed! No thanks Susan, you were a disaster. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2019

On Thursday, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced that she was removing herself from consideration to be Biden’s running mate and urged the former VP to select a “woman of color.”

The New York Times reported that among nonwhite women, Sen. Kamala Harris of California is considered a “strong candidate” for the spot, and noted that in addition to Rice, Biden is considering Rep. Val Demings of Florida and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta.

Stacey Abrams, a black Democrat who lost her race to be governor of Georgia in 2018 and has campaigned to be vice president, recently said that she has not received a call from Biden.

“I have said many times that if called, I will answer, but I have not received any calls,” she said.

