By Jack Davis
Published June 20, 2020 at 1:07pm
Sending senators who support President Donald Trump to the “trash heap of history” is part of what the 2020 election is all about, according to one of the women on the shortlist of potential picks to be the running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In a Friday interview with MSNBC, Susan Rice, who served as national security advisor under former President Barack Obama, said the Trump administration has been “racist to its core for the last three and a half years.”

“The administration has disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement, disparaged the peaceful protesters and basically made plain that they prefer to stand by a Confederate legacy than a modern America,” she said.

Rice went on to say that voters should make a clean sweep and oust all the Republicans in Washington.

“This election and whoever Joe Biden chooses among many very talented candidates is about getting Joe Biden in the White House, somebody who can heal and unify the nation and remove Donald Trump and consign him and those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history,” she said.

Many on Twitter were unimpressed by Rice’s remarks.

Rice is perhaps most famous for her involvement in the federal government’s response to the 2012 attacks on the U.S. compound in Benghazi in which four Americans died. After the attacks, she was the public face of the Obama administration, telling Americans the incident was linked to a video about Islam, even though the administration knew at the time that this was not true.

She was also a major figure in the Obama administration’s Middle East policy.

On Thursday, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced that she was removing herself from consideration to be Biden’s running mate and urged the former VP to select a “woman of color.”

Should Joe Biden pick Susan Rice as his running mate?

The New York Times reported that among nonwhite women, Sen. Kamala Harris of California is considered a “strong candidate” for the spot, and noted that in addition to Rice, Biden is considering Rep. Val Demings of Florida and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta.

Stacey Abrams, a black Democrat who lost her race to be governor of Georgia in 2018 and has campaigned to be vice president, recently said that she has not received a call from Biden.

“I have said many times that if called, I will answer, but I have not received any calls,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







