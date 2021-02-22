Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Potential Swing Vote Republican Senator Announces She'll Oppose Controversial Biden Nominee

×
By Andrew Trunsky
Published February 22, 2021 at 7:32am
Mewe Share P Share

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said that she will vote against Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, further jeopardizing the controversial pick’s nomination.

While most Republicans came out against Tanden almost immediately following her announcement, her nomination became imperiled on Friday after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said that he would vote against her as well, citing her notorious Twitter feed.

Manchin’s opposition in a 50-50 Senate means that one Republican must vote for Tanden for a successful confirmation.

“Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency,” Collins said in a statement Monday morning.

Do you think Tanden should be confirmed?

TRENDING: Ben Carson Stands for Trump, Blasts Impeachment, Censorship, Swamp Creature GOP in Bold Interview

“Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend,” the senator said.

The moderate New England Republican also invoked Tanden’s Twitter account, saying that her decision to delete thousands of tweets, some of which personally attacked lawmakers, raised “concerns about her commitment to transparency.”

Before her nomination, Tanden tweeted that Collins was “pathetic” and attacked lawmakers from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

During her confirmation hearing, Tanden apologized for her past comments but was grilled by lawmakers over her repeated personal attacks.

Another Republican, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, also announced Monday he would vote against Tanden.

Despite the growing opposition to Tanden, the Biden administration said on Friday that it was still confident that she would get confirmed.

RELATED: House Conservatives Reveal Their Plan to Fight Democrats' $1.9 Trillion COVID Bill

The Senate Homeland Security and Budget committees are expected to vote on her confirmation this week, followed by a full Senate vote if she advances.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







New Jersey's Dem Governor Signs Legislation Legalizing Marijuana
New York Democrats Announce Action Against Cuomo
House Democrats Push Cable Companies, Streaming Platforms to Drop Conservative Networks
$1.9 Trillion COVID Package Includes Funding for Chuck Schumer's Pet Project
Potential Swing Vote Republican Senator Announces She'll Oppose Controversial Biden Nominee
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×