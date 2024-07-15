Potential VP Picks Get Rough News from Trump Campaign as JD Vance Gets VP Nod

The Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the stakes could not get any higher for the former president and presumptive nominee, Donald Trump.

On Saturday, tragedy stuck Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

An assassin’s bullet ripped through his ear in a chaotic and deadly moment that left husband, father, and Pennsylvania firefighter Corey Comperatore dead as he heroically protected his wife and daughter.

Despite the immense shock and sadness that the nation is feeling after Saturday, there are still many decisions left for the Trump campaign to make during the RNC and leading up to the election.

On Monday, Politico reported that Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum would not be his running mate shortly before the announcement was made that it would be Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Rubio and Burgum were part of many names floated, including businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

What does Trump’s choice of Vance say about his agenda for a second term should he prevail in November?

In one sense, it indicates that Trump’s foreign policy will look to deescalate tensions concerning Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Vance has been an outspoken critic of billions of tax dollars going towards funding Ukraine’s war effort, saying, “The problem in Ukraine … is that there’s no clear end point.”

On Wednesday, The Daily Signal reported on remarks Vance made to the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C., where he spoke on a number of issues — including immigration.

Vance took a critical position against illegal immigration while also being critical of the United States on China for foreign goods.

The senator has not been on the national political scene long — having only taken his Senate seat in 2022 — but seems to align with Trump on many issues.

While Vance was against Trump during the latter’s presidential run in 2016, since his election he has been a vocal supporter of the former president.

Unquestionably, Vance is a choice to support Trump rather than risk any overshadowing him.

President Joe Biden’s campaign made a point in 2020 to bolster his choice of running-mate Kamala Harris.

Whether this be for a left-wing diversity narrative or because Biden was — and still is — frail and senile, needing a younger politician to prop him up, Trump does not need to take that route with Vance.

True, Vance is only 39.

With Trump being 78, his campaign will get a younger face still very much in the early years of his political career, but the former president is not lacking in energy and strength as Saturday’s display indicated.

