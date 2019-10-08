Potentially Explosive Giuliani Senate Judiciary Hearing in the Works as Graham Says He'll Invite Him To Testify

This would be must-see TV.

Sen. Lindsey Graham opened a new front in Capitol Hill’s impeachment wars on Tuesday by announcing he will call a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on President Donald Trump’s dealings with the government of Ukraine.

And he’s inviting Trump’s personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, to make an appearance.

Considering that no less than three of the Democrats currently seeking their party’s nomination for the presidency are members of the committee, it could be an explosive moment — for their campaigns and for the country as a whole.

Until Tuesday, Graham, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, appeared reluctant to get involved in the case.

However, in making the announcement, he made a point of noting how Democrats who control the House of Representatives had handled the matter of former Vice President Joe Biden’s use of American financial power over Ukraine to get rid of a prosecutor investigating an energy company that employed Biden’s son as a board member.

“Have heard on numerous occasions disturbing allegations by @RudyGiuliani about corruption in Ukraine and the many improprieties surrounding the firing of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin,” Graham tweeted.

“Given the House of Representatives’ behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine.

“Therefore I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns.”

Giuliani had not responded to Graham late Tuesday morning, but there’s no question an appearance by the combative former mayor would make a gripping scene.

Besides having seats on the Judiciary Committee, Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota are all also running for president, and would no doubt see a chance to boost their flailing campaigns with a crack at a man the Democratic base despises.

During last year’s contentious confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, all three — but especially Booker and Harris — showed they had no qualms about using the national spotlight to improve their own image.

And Giuliani, of course, has made his pugnacious personality a part of his public persona going back to his days as a federal prosecutor, even before he officially entered politics.

Graham’s announcement caused a splash on social media.

Graham says he’s inviting Giuliani to come before Senate Judiciary — if he means for a public hearing that would be quite the spectacle https://t.co/35tWt9yGFM — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) October 8, 2019

Democrats worst nightmare. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) October 8, 2019

Well it’s about time, this side of the story needs to be looked into. The media is giving more credibility to the so called whistleblowers that contain hearsay and @RudyGiuliani sworn affidavits are been ignored.Investigate now! @realDonaldTrump needs your support. — Qtepeye (@qtepeye) October 8, 2019

Finally! Don’t stop at Giuliani. Let start issuing some subpoenas. Comey, strzok, page, ohrs. Let’s go Senate — OC Billy (@ocbilly1) October 8, 2019

It’s still not clear that Giuliani would want to testify — or that the Trump White House will agree to have him do it.

But one thing is clear: If Giuliani does appear before a Senate committee that includes three presidential contenders from the other party, it’s not going to be dull.

