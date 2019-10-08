SECTIONS
Potentially Explosive Giuliani Senate Judiciary Hearing in the Works as Graham Says He'll Invite Him To Testify

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who now serves as President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is pictured in a February file photo.Wojtek Radwanski / AFP / Getty ImagesRudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who now serves as President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is pictured in a February file photo. Giuliani has been asked to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his dealings with the Ukraine government,. (Wojtek Radwanski / AFP / Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published October 8, 2019 at 9:38am
This would be must-see TV.

Sen. Lindsey Graham opened a new front in Capitol Hill’s impeachment wars on Tuesday by announcing he will call a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on President Donald Trump’s dealings with the government of Ukraine.

And he’s inviting Trump’s personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, to make an appearance.

Considering that no less than three of the Democrats currently seeking their party’s nomination for the presidency are members of the committee, it could be an explosive moment — for their campaigns and for the country as a whole.

Until Tuesday, Graham, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, appeared reluctant to get involved in the case.

However, in making the announcement, he made a point of noting how Democrats who control the House of Representatives had handled the matter of former Vice President Joe Biden’s use of American financial power over Ukraine to get rid of a prosecutor investigating an energy company that employed Biden’s son as a board member.

“Have heard on numerous occasions disturbing allegations by @RudyGiuliani about corruption in Ukraine and the many improprieties surrounding the firing of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin,” Graham tweeted.

“Given the House of Representatives’ behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine.

“Therefore I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns.”

Giuliani had not responded to Graham late Tuesday morning, but there’s no question an appearance by the combative former mayor would make a gripping scene.

Besides having seats on the Judiciary Committee, Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota are all also running for president, and would no doubt see a chance to boost their flailing campaigns with a crack at a man the Democratic base despises.

During last year’s contentious confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, all three — but especially Booker and Harris — showed they had no qualms about using the national spotlight to improve their own image.

And Giuliani, of course, has made his pugnacious personality a part of his public persona going back to his days as a federal prosecutor, even before he officially entered politics.

Graham’s announcement caused a splash on social media.

It’s still not clear that Giuliani would want to testify — or that the Trump White House will agree to have him do it.

But one thing is clear: If Giuliani does appear before a Senate committee that includes three presidential contenders from the other party, it’s not going to be dull.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
