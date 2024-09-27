Share
'Potentially Historic' Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall Overnight, Quickly Turns Deadly

 By Jack Davis  September 27, 2024 at 6:02am
Rising panic and rising water are reverberating across the Southeast Friday morning as Tropical Storm Helene drops torrential rain upon Georgia and the Carolinas.

Flash flood warning have been issued for downtown Atlanta, a first.

At least five people in three states have been killed in storm-related incidents, according to Fox Weather.

Three deaths in Georgia and one each from Florida and North Carolina are linked to Helene.

Helene struck land near Perry, Florida, at 11:10 p.m. ET on Thursday and quickly moved on, leaving devastation in its wake.

Western North Carolina is being warned that flooding and landslides are likely, according to CNN. As emergency workers rescue those trapped, officials in the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama have declared emergencies.

“Rapid rises are imminent along the Swannanoa River, resulting in major, catastrophic, and potentially historic flash flooding within the valley,” the National Weather Service said. “There is an increasing likelihood that this flooding will exceed the flash flooding observed in September 2004.”

The storm ravaged the Florida town of Steinhatchee, resident Jules Carl told CNN.

“I’ve got a boat sitting in the road in front of me right now and fish in our yard,” she said.

“It was coming up our patio steps. It got very, very close to coming in,” Carl said.

“This town is pretty well devastated,” she added.

Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby said some mobile homes floated away in the rain.

“Several of these were mobile homes, and multiple homes behind these floated away and crashed into each other in the trees and a couple others when they all got lodged,” Rigsby explained.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, more than 3.2 million customers across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and southern Virginia had no electricity.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
