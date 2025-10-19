Potheads Overwhelm Police Department After City Asks for Volunteers to Help Train Officers to Recognize Signs of Impairment

Marijuana smokers responded in “overwhelming” numbers when Maryland police asked for their help on Tuesday.

Teaming up with the Montgomery County Police Department, Ocean City police called for 12 to 14 volunteers willing to participate in a “Cannabis Green Lab,” according to a department Facebook post.

Volunteers would get high while student officers merely observed.

“The Green Lab helps both officers and participants better understand the effects and levels of impairment caused by cannabis, all in a safe, controlled setting,” the post read.

“We’ll have about 40 student officers participating, so it’s a great way to help train the next generation of law enforcement safely and responsibly,” the post read.

The lab is part of the annual Maryland Highway Safety Office DUI conference, scheduled for Oct. 26.

While volunteers would bring their own cannabis, the department said lunch and transportation would be provided.

But whether it was the free meal or the desire to help law enforcement, volunteers were quick to respond.

In fact, the response was so strong that the department posted an update seven hours later.

“We’ve received an overwhelming number of participant sign-ups and are no longer accepting additional volunteers at this time. If you’ve already reached out, we’ll be in touch by the end of the day Wednesday. Thank you for your interest and support,” the update read.

Following the update, Facebook users expressed their gladness to help.

“The people are here to serve,” one user wrote.

“I love it when a community comes together for the common good of all. Good work Ocean City,” another wrote.

Others remained skeptical of the operation.

“I smell a set up when I see one,” one said.

“And than you get pulled over for driving while impaired when you leave,” another wrote.

The possession and use of cannabis became legal in Maryland in July 2023, according to The People’s Law Library of Maryland.

According to a May study conducted by the University of California San Francisco, marijuana consumption is associated with “significant” cardiovascular risks.

Published in JAMA Cardiology, the study revealed that consuming marijuana regularly, whether smoking it or eating it, resulted in reduced blood vessel function.

This results in a higher risk of heart attacks, hypertension, or other cardiovascular conditions, according to the study.

