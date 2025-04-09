POTUS Buries Critics, Tells Uncomfortable Truth About the 'Shrill Voices' Talking on Tariffs

Well, as you know if you’ve picked up your phone at any time during the past week, we’ve entered the economic Stone Age.

Pretty soon, we’re all going to be itinerant workers in a post-apocalyptic America, doing the hobo thing and riding the rails from city to city — assuming the railroads still work, of course — trying to find whatever sustenance living we can at the next stop. It probably won’t be there — and like some dire sub-Stephen King dystopian fantasy, we’ll just have to keep going until our legs give out from hunger and despair, our bodies picked clean by starving vultures while we’re still breathing.

All because President Donald Trump dared to put tariffs on other countries who’ve been siphoning off U.S. trade for generations as part of a wider program to bring jobs and supply lines back to America.

Yes, the stock markets have dipped — briefly. Yes, if you were counting on those markets to deliver indefinite returns absent decent fundamentals, you might be feeling a bit of temporal pain. The same media who bought the idea that months and years of inflation were “transient” under the Biden administration when it clearly wasn’t is now treating this as an existential fiscal event on the level of the Great Depression and 2008 financial crisis.

Well, the president has a message for this class of worrier: They’re “scoundrels and frauds” who didn’t care about the economy until it was slightly hurting high earners’ portfolios.

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee spring fundraising dinner Tuesday night, Trump blasted the “shrill voices” in the media who seem to have forgotten what got us here in the first place.

.@POTUS: “The shrill voices that you’re hearing this week about tariffs are the same scoundrels and frauds who never thought twice about when the United States lost 90,000 factories and plants… since NAFTA.” pic.twitter.com/r7qdTsYLe1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 9, 2025

“The shrill voices that you’re hearing this week about tariffs are the same scoundrels and frauds who never thought twice about when the United States lost 90,000 factories and plants … since NAFTA” under multinational agreements, Trump said.

“The globalists have been wrong about everything,” he added. “And so I wear their attack on me … as a badge of honor.”

Trump: “The Globalists have been wrong about everything, so I wear their attack on me as a Badge of Honor.” pic.twitter.com/5Orgihm01x — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 9, 2025

“I’m proud to be the president for the workers, not the outsourcers; the president who stands up for Main Street, not Wall Street,” he continued, “who protects the middle class, not the political class; and who defends America, not trade cheaters all over the globe.”

.@POTUS: “I’m proud to be the President for the workers, not the outsourcers; the President who stands up for Main Street, not Wall Street; who protects the middle class, not the political class; and who defends America, not trade cheaters all over the globe.” pic.twitter.com/pdek33v7PF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 9, 2025

The remarks echo posts on Truth Social over the past week in which Trump has urged Americans to “HANG TOUGH” during this adjustment, arguing this is a winnable fight.

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close,” he said in one of the messages.

“They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post,’ but not any longer.”

Do you agree with Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (33 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

To be fair, the developments from the tariffs are in their early days, and anyone who feigns absolute knowledge of where this ends is fooling themselves. I’d posit it stands a better chance than not of succeeding at what Trump planned to do, however — and it’s not that he didn’t directly say that he was going to do it. That’s why he got elected in the first place.

But no: We’ve been told by all reliable sources that this is indeed the time of shedding and misery. Woe, woe be upon you, ye flyover state voters! Weareth the sackcloth and be prepared to atone for your economic sins — so sayeth the same group of politicians and media outlets who told you “learn to code” a few years back. The people who leant support to Occupy Wall Street are now turning around and pretending that the performance of their retirement accounts and stock options are the real measure of our economic health, not American opportunity. Right.

Tune out the “shrill voices” for a second, and you’ll find this is a sensible plan that mirrors what both parties have been saying for years. Breathe deep. Relax. Take a walk. Remember that this is putting an end to an unsustainable situation encouraged by out-of-touch globalists — and that American prosperity runs through restoring American greatness. And you’re not going to have to ride rail like a tramp, either.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.