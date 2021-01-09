As Big Tech draws a social media wall of silence around President Donald Trump, reports indicate that one of the Trump campaign’s email service providers has distanced itself from the president.

According to a string of Twitter postings from Dave Lee, a correspondent for the Financial Times, an email provider called Campaign Monitor had suspended the campaign’s account as of Thursday.

A statement from the company confirmed the account had been suspended, but did not indicate the reason.

There hasn’t been any Trump emails for more than 48 hours. Almost unheard of — he sent 33 in the first six days of Jan; 2,500+ last year. (h/t @TrumpEmail) At least one of the services the team used, @CampaignMonitor, has suspended Trump’s access, the company confirmed. — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeFT) January 9, 2021

TRENDING: Josh Hammer: The Best Thing Trump Can Do for the Movement He Started Is to Just Go Away

Here’s @CampaignMonitor‘s statement. I had been trying to pin down the other possible (likely bigger) providers. If you have any insight — please get in touch. DMs open, email in bio. pic.twitter.com/Y9Rbn6NfiW — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeFT) January 9, 2021

MailChimp: not us. Sendgrid: not us either. But here’s something curious, disclosures show the Trump campaign paid Sendgrid a total of $69,078 for “email marketing” in five installments, the last in May 2018. So what’s going on? — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeFT) January 9, 2021

I should say at this point, given people saying “Trump is cut off from email” on various forums, that we don’t know if that’s the case — as Campaign Monitor points out below, the campaign uses a large number of different providers. So we’ll see. https://t.co/eimVKenYhM — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeFT) January 9, 2021

In permanently suspending Trump’s signature personal Twitter account Friday, Twitter said it acted “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” according to a blog post.

Twitter claimed the language used by Trump in two tweets was out of bounds, saying that his statement that he would not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden “is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate.”

Facebook announced Thursday that Trump would be blocked from using that platform at least through the end of his term, according to The New York Times.

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote.

RELATED: Trump Floats Moving to Another Social Media Site - or Creating His Own

In a call with employees on Thursday, Zuckerberg labeled the U.S. Capitol incursion “a violent insurrection, deeply disturbing,” The Tims reported.

He said Trump was “fanning the flames of his supporters who moved to overturn the election outcome.”

Since Twitter banned Trump, the president has tried to use other Twitter accounts to communicate with his supporters.

Does Big Tech need to be regulated? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (2198 Votes) 1% (30 Votes)

Late Friday, he used his official government account to attack Twitter.

In the tweets, copies of which were published by The Verge, Trump said Twitter was acting “to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me. Twitter may be a private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long. I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future.”

Twitter deleted those messages and also later suspended the Trump campaign’s “Team Trump” account, which Trump used to send the same messages Twitter deleted from his POTUS account.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.