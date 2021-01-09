Login
POTUS Cut Off from Supporters as Even Email Company Suspends Trump's Service

By Jack Davis
Published January 9, 2021 at 7:28am
As Big Tech draws a social media wall of silence around President Donald Trump, reports indicate that one of the Trump campaign’s email service providers has distanced itself from the president.

According to a string of Twitter postings from Dave Lee, a correspondent for the Financial Times, an email provider called Campaign Monitor had suspended the campaign’s account as of Thursday.

A statement from the company confirmed the account had been suspended, but did not indicate the reason.

In permanently suspending Trump’s signature personal Twitter account Friday, Twitter said it acted “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” according to a blog post.

Twitter claimed the language used by Trump in two tweets was out of bounds, saying that his statement that he would not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden “is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate.”

Facebook announced Thursday that Trump would be blocked from using that platform at least through the end of his term, according to The New York Times.

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote.

In a call with employees on Thursday, Zuckerberg labeled the U.S. Capitol incursion “a violent insurrection, deeply disturbing,” The Tims reported.

He said Trump was “fanning the flames of his supporters who moved to overturn the election outcome.”

Since Twitter banned Trump, the president has tried to use other Twitter accounts to communicate with his supporters.

Does Big Tech need to be regulated?

Late Friday, he used his official government account to attack Twitter.

In the tweets, copies of which were published by The Verge, Trump said Twitter was acting “to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me. Twitter may be a private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long. I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future.”

Twitter deleted those messages and also later suspended the Trump campaign’s “Team Trump” account, which Trump used to send the same messages Twitter deleted from his POTUS account.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
