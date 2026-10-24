President Donald Trump told it how it really is on Thursday when asked about the controversy now engulfing Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Earlier in the week, an MS NOW host asked Omar whether there was any “weird kernel of truth” to credible allegations that the man she previously married, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is her biological brother.

In response, she strangely enough said, “Not to my knowledge.”

Asked about this bizarre statement on Thursday, the president responded by dropping a classic Trump truth bomb.

.@POTUS on Ilhan Omar: “If you asked me that same question about, let’s say, my sister, I would say ‘no.’ She said ‘not to my knowledge.’ That tells you a lot right there.” https://t.co/uWswHjEkyz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 22, 2026

“Well, if you ask me that same question about, let’s say, my sister, I would say no!” he noted. “She said, ‘Not to my knowledge.’ That tells you a lot right there.”

Yes, it indeed does.

“I’ve never been a big fan of hers, I’ll be honest,” he continued. “Let’s see how it all works out, but that statement tells you a lot.”

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why we love him — because of his straight-to-the-point, no-nonsense approach to politics, scandals, and life in general.

Let’s be clear: Unlike so many other politicians on the often effete and wimpish right, Donald Trump isn’t a man who sugarcoats the truth to protect people’s feelings and sensitivities.

As legendary conservative commentator Ben Shapiro famously noted in a social media post published the very year that President Trump was first elected to office, “Facts don’t care about your feelings.”

Facts don’t care about your feelings. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 5, 2016

Except in this case, I suppose you could say that President Trump doesn’t care about your or anyone else’s feelings — he cares about the truth.

This, in fact, is the very reason we elected him to office in 2016.

Before Trump entered the scene, we lived in an America where Democrats could do and say virtually anything, including about us and ours, with no pushback at all from the once weak, spineless right.

Remember when the left smeared 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, claiming he was going to put black people “back in chains”? Or remember when they smeared him as a dog abuser for putting his family dog, Seamus, in a windshield-equipped crate on the roof of his station wagon?

How did Romney respond? He mostly didn’t. That doesn’t work too well in politics, particularly our cutthroat American politics.

Do you agree with Trump's assessment of Ilhan Omar's response? Yes, it's a great response No, it's an overreaction Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a great response 100% (18 votes) No, it's an overreaction 0% (0 votes)

Of course, President Trump knows this, which is why he plays and has been playing hardball since day one. He understands what’s at stake.

This brings us back to Omar. We know or have strong reason to believe that she once married a Somali man named Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, that Omar’s father was named Nur Said Elmi Mohamed, that Omar’s real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that based on these findings, Omar is very likely Elmi’s biological sister.

Some of these facts have been publicly known since 2016, when then-President Barack Hussein Obama was still in office and America was still deep in the throes of woke nuttery and rubbish.

But back then, these allegations were considered “racist” to discuss or bring up.

Thankfully, it’s now 10 years later, and we live in a new America governed by frank honesty and unbridled truth. Even our president is unafraid to speak out on today’s controversies, no matter how much the critics whine.

Good for him, and good for us for electing him back to office! Cheers to the unadulterated truth, and nothing but the truth.

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