At a time when publicly supporting President Donald Trump often results in boycotts and threats of expulsion from college, one Trump supporter in Ohio has gone above and beyond to make his support for America’s 45th President perfectly clear.

According to the Port Clinton News Herald, J.R. Majewski, an Air Force veteran living in Bay Township, Ohio, used roughly 120 gallons of paint to create a 19,000-square-foot Trump banner across his entire triangular front lawn.

The environmentalists can relax, since Majewski used “a biodegradable, chalk-based paint that will not harm the environment.”

This was not the first time the veteran used his front lawn to display his patriotism. Last summer, the Ohio resident painted an enormous American flag on the yard in an effort to show support for his fellow veterans.

Despite the current politically polarizing times in America, Majewski said he had received “nothing but positive feedback,” for his Trump 2020 banner.

And one person giving him “positive feedback” was the president himself, who took note of the display on Twitter:

Thank you to J.R. Majewski, a great Air Force Veteran and Trump Supporter who did a beautiful job of turning his lawn into a giant Trump Sign. Thanks also to your fantastic Ohio neighbors. We are making record progress on JOBS, etc. Big Silent Majority!!! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

In his tweet, Trump thanked Majewski and his “fantastic Ohio neighbors,” implying that they are part of the “Big Silent Majority” that will push him over the finish line in his re-election bid.

The president definitely has a reason to be excited about all of this enthusiasm in Ohio, which is one of the states he must win if he wants a second term in the White House.

Currently, the battle to win Ohio’s 18 electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election looks like a close one. The RealClearPolitics polling average for the Buckeye State shows President Trump tied with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

However, polls also show a huge gap in enthusiasm between Biden voters and Trump voters. The passion for the president among residents in Ohio like Majewski serves as a real-life example of this phenomenon.

US News and World Report highlighted the enthusiasm gap last month. The article pointed to a June SSRS for CNN poll of 1,259 respondents that found “7 in 10 Trump voters are voting to reelect the president primarily because they support Trump, with 27% saying their decision is a vote against Biden.”

On the other hand, the poll found that only “37% of Biden voters” planned to “cast a pro-Biden vote,” compared to 60 percent who said “they are casting their ballot against Trump.”

The article noted that in previous elections, the candidate who generated the most enthusiasm won — and if that’s the case, the president has plenty to be excited about.

From the show of support he received from Majewski in Ohio to a boat parade in the critical swing state of Florida — where hundreds of Trump supporters took to the water to put their support for POTUS on display for all to see — it’s clear which candidate’s supporters have the most enthusiasm.

As for those who might not share Majewski’s enthusiasm, he means them no disrespect.

He sent out a tweet highlighting a sign on his gigantic lawn display that reads, “YES I Support TRUMP and YES we can still be friends even if you don’t.”

YES I support TRUMP and YES we can still be friends even if you dont pic.twitter.com/Z8efA9kDdg — JR Majewski (@jr_majewski) July 12, 2020

The President is lucky to have loyal supporters and campaign surrogates, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who he recently tapped to run his re-election campaign in the state of Minnesota. Perhaps he should consider giving a similar role to Majewski in Ohio.

After all, it is average American patriots like Majewski, not the elites, that will pave the way to a second Trump term. If the elites weren’t worried about the prospect of four more years of Donald Trump, they wouldn’t feel the need to censor pro-Trump voices on social media.

As for Majewski, he hopes to keep his giant Trump banner on his lawn through the November election, but lacks the financial resources to do so. For this reason, he has created a GoFundMe campaign to help with the “purchase of environmentally, non-VOC, organic field paint, application of the paint, and lawn maintenance of the flag.”

And as the donations come in, it looks safe to say that any of Majewski’s liberal neighbors will be triggered by his Trump banner for the foreseeable future.

