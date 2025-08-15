Power Move? Trump Meets Putin at Alaska Summit, Yanks His Hand Noticeably Hard

In an apparent power move, President Donald Trump appeared to yank Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hand very strongly toward him during a handshake when both leaders met up in Alaska Friday.

Eric Daugherty posted a video of the interaction on the social media website X, writing, “JUST IN: President Trump DOES THE YANK HANDSHAKE! He pulled in Putin’s hand! I VOTED FOR THIS!!”

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump DOES THE YANK HANDSHAKE! He pulled in Putin’s hand! I VOTED FOR THIS!! pic.twitter.com/e3muesKc0p — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2025

The two met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to discuss a potential peace deal regarding the war in Ukraine. They planned to hold a news conference afterward.

This wasn’t the only power move pulled by Trump, either.

As the two began walking side by side, a B-2 stealth bomber with nuclear capabilities — escorted by several fighter jets — flew overhead.

Putin appeared slightly startled, but also seemed impressed.

Trump put his hand on Putin’s shoulder, gestured for him to keep walking, and leaned over to speak close to the Russian leader’s ear as the aircraft roared overhead.

Despite what the media says, Trump has always taken a tough stance against Russia. He recognizes them as a powerful adversary, but would rather turn them into an ally on issues where we have common ground.

This cannot be accomplished, however, without projecting strength.

By yanking the Russian president’s hand, Trump showed himself to be a towering figure who stands tall over Putin — literally and figuratively.

As the two leaders take the world stage, this helps remind other countries that America is still the globe’s dominant superpower.

The president had already threatened “severe” economic consequences for Putin if the Alaska summit didn’t produce results.

While speaking with the media aboard Air Force One en route to Alaska, Trump said, “Yes, it will be very severe. I’m not doing this for my health. OK?”

He added, “I don’t need it. I’d like to focus on our country, but I’m doing this to save a lot of lives. Yeah, very severe.”

.@POTUS: “I’m not doing this for my health. I don’t need it. I’d like to focus on our country — but I’m doing this to save a lot of lives.” pic.twitter.com/wn1GIRTm5T — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 15, 2025

Trump’s behavior here is nothing new.

Who could forget when the commander in chief pushed aside world leaders at his first NATO summit back in 2017?

Or how he pulled on former Vice President Mike Pence’s hand, shortly after being declared the winner against Hillary Clinton?

He even yanked the hand of his own Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, shortly after assuming office.

Allies and adversaries alike, Trump likes to let everyone know who’s really in charge.

Say what you want about his style, it’s a welcome change from former President Joe Biden, who at times tried to shake hands with people who weren’t even there.

