SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Powerful Faith Video Shared by Justin Bieber Has Been Viewed by Over 4 Million People in Just 1 Day

By Kim Davis
Published January 24, 2020 at 3:59pm
Print

Pop star Justin Bieber is using his influence to share his love for God with the masses, posting a faith-based video on Instagram about God’s majesty.

On Wednesday, Bieber posted a video to Instagram with the caption, “You are supposed to watch this.”

The video, nearly 6 minutes long, is filled with natural scenes and is accompanied by Bible passages that point to God as the magnificent creator of the world.

“Today no matter what you’re facing, no matter what you’re asking for, dreaming about, anticipating, believing for, God can do more,” the video begins.

“Standing by a massive body of water can put everything into perspective. The ocean with its powerful currents, tides and waves crashing on the shore, you realize how big God is.”

TRENDING: Obama Grows 'Increasingly Anxious' About 2020 Election, Considers Intervening: Report

View this post on Instagram

@rorykramer @maejor @judahsmith

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The video then leads viewers through a guided prayer focused on God’s magnitude and power, inviting everyone to pause their busy lives and contemplate the wonder and mystery of the One who created it all.

Bieber, who has 126 million followers on Instagram alone, was baptized several years ago in New York City.

In 2019, he led a worship service at the Churchome church in Beverly Hills, California, despite his fears that people might think he was doing it just “for show.”

“Sang at church last night,” Bieber wrote in an August Instagram post. “God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started.”

View this post on Instagram

1 week

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin in a September 2018 private civil ceremony and then followed up with a traditional wedding ceremony and reception the following year.

He has credited Baldwin with helping to anchor him during a tumultuous time.

“I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible,” he wrote in the same August 2019 post.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Stuns with Hot Kanye Take Hollywood Doesn't Want to Hear

The singer has a 10-episode documentary series set to debut on Monday titled, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” Billboard reported.

The series promises to feature the ups and downs of the past few years of the artist’s life.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Powerful Faith Video Shared by Justin Bieber Has Been Viewed by Over 4 Million People in Just 1 Day
After Two-Year Deployment, Army Soldier Surprises Mother at Work, Leaving Mom Crying Tears of Joy
Firefighters Issue Warning After New Teen Challenge on TikTok Goes Viral
'World's Worst Cat' Up for Adoption: 'We Thought She Was Sick, Turns Out She's Just a Jerk'
Veteran's Prosthetic Legs Repossessed Two Days Before Christmas, VA Vows To Make Him New Ones
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×