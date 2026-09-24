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Carly Smolak, right, former goalkeeper for the San Diego Spirit women’s professional soccer team, and Kim Jones, left, co-founder of the The Independent Council on Women's Sport (ICONS), testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C.
Carly Smolak, right, former goalkeeper for the San Diego Spirit women’s professional soccer team, and Kim Jones, left, co-founder of the The Independent Council on Women's Sport (ICONS), testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. The Committee met for a hearing titled "Standing Up for Women in Sports: Ensuring Opportunity, Fairness and Safety for Female Athletes." (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Powerful: Female Advocates for Women's Sports Blast the Left for Failing to Protect Girls

 By Jack Davis  September 24, 2026 at 12:17pm
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Men are invading women’s sports because leaders allow them to ruin the hopes and dreams of women, advocates for women’s sports told the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who bothered to show up.

As noted by Fox News, only two Democrats even bothered to show up — Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Both left in the first hour of the hearing.

What they missed was an indictment of leadership for prioritizing men who claim they are women over women who actually are female.

“Today, we are failing young female athletes,” Carly Smolak, a former goalkeeper on Stanford’s soccer team who later was drafted by the professional Women’s United Soccer Association.

“We are forcing girls to choose between playing co-ed sports, or not playing at all. We are telling them that if they can’t compete with boys, they might not make the team. We are showing them that even if they are the fastest female athlete on the track, a boy might get the top podium spot. What we are saying is that boys can be better ‘female athletes’ than girls,” she said in her prepared remarks.

“Even worse is how we treat girls that do not consent to competing against males. We are training girls to suppress their correct instincts and feelings to cater to the desires of boys. This is nothing short of mass grooming,” she said.

“We are failing female athletes as a society, and we are raising girls who are punished for standing up for what is right and obvious,” she said.

Smolak said women are being told they should feel sorry for men who want to compete against women, and bristled at the notion.

“Women’s sports are not a catch-all for various categories of male athletes, nor are they for men with developmental differences. Women’s sports are not for castrated males, chemical or otherwise, nor are they for men who claim they don’t ‘feel like men.’ Women’s sports are for females. Only.”

“None of us should be asked to sacrifice our meaningful pursuits of personal excellence, self-improvement, fair competition, or team camaraderie on behalf of men that cannot, or do not feel like, competing against other men,” she said.

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“It is time for the adults and the leaders in our country to stop cowering in silence and hoping someone else takes a stand. The silent majority needs to stop capitulating to the bullying of the activist minority, and add their voices to stand for what is obvious and right. It’s time to rally around our female athletes, professional and amateur, young and old, and show them that they matter and that we care. Women and girls are watching,” she said.

Kim Jones, co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports, said the slow and insidious erosion of opportunity for female athletes must stop.

“In some cases we have seen multiple boys on girl’s podiums and up to half of a girl’s track relay made up of boys who identify as girls,” she said in her prepared text.

“The problem we have today is intentional non-compliance with laws and policy and a deliberate desire of leaders to undermine the women’s category,” she said.

“This issue is not complicated. It is actually very simple. But it is contentious because the ‘concept’ of gender identity is in direct conflict with the objective reality of sex. You have to choose one and the more we ignore that, the more women are hurt,” she said.

Her message was that a choice must be made.

“You can protect the boy who wants to take a spot on a girls team or you can protect the girl for whom that spot was designated,” she said, adding, “You can protect the man who wants to change in the women’s locker room or you can protect the women who deserve to be able to know they can be assured they are undressing without male presence.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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