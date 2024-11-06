Share
Powerful Hymn Breaks Out at Trump Victory Party: 'It Moved Me to Tears'

 By Jack Davis  November 6, 2024 at 11:58am
They came to celebrate the victory of President-elect Donald Trump.

Then they celebrated something greater, higher and more profound that was at the root of all they believed and achieved.

In a venue where Trump’s victory party was held, the triumphant strains of “How Great Thou Art” floated through the room long after 3 a.m. Wednesday as tired voices were raised in homage to God.

“Witnessing this as I left the Trump victory party moved me to tears,” Lisa Boothe of Fox News posted on X early Wednesday.

“These people have been slandered and demeaned. They are good people. Patriots of all backgrounds who love this country and came together to make it great again,” she posted.

The post reverberated across X.

Does this give you hope that America is turning back to God?

As the campaign closed, The New York Times noted that Trump made an unabashed embrace of Christianity, promising Christian leaders they would have unprecedented access.

“It will be directly into the Oval Office — and me,” Trump said.

“We have to save religion in this country,” he said.

The Times noted two defining moments in the campaign for Christians.

One came when Vice President Kamala Harris was bemoaning how the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion.

“Jesus is Lord,” some in the crowd called.

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris mocked.

The second came when, in the aftermath of that mockery, Vice President-elect Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio reminded Trump supporters of the truth they share when someone at a rally shouted that Jesus was king.

“That’s right — Jesus is king,” Vance said.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




