Powerful Hymn Breaks Out at Trump Victory Party: 'It Moved Me to Tears'

They came to celebrate the victory of President-elect Donald Trump.

Then they celebrated something greater, higher and more profound that was at the root of all they believed and achieved.

In a venue where Trump’s victory party was held, the triumphant strains of “How Great Thou Art” floated through the room long after 3 a.m. Wednesday as tired voices were raised in homage to God.

“Witnessing this as I left the Trump victory party moved me to tears,” Lisa Boothe of Fox News posted on X early Wednesday.

Witnessing this as I left the Trump victory party moved me to tears. These people have been slandered and demeaned. They are good people. Patriots of all backgrounds who love this country and came together to make it great again. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q4tY2ey6NQ — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 6, 2024

The post reverberated across X.

This just made me bawl. My mom’s favorite song that I sang with her often growing up. I lost her a year ago. She’s so happy in heaven right now watching us get back on the right path! Thanks for posting this! #Fight — LivinInAZ 🇺🇲 (@SSchiager) November 6, 2024

I am SO crying and can’t thank you enough for sharing. My mom passed away last month and this was a favorite of hers. Three days before she passed she mailed in her Virginia ballot for DJT….. we didn’t win Virginia but we won the country❤️🤍💙 — jessie (@alilmorecowbell) November 6, 2024

That song is written of the Glory of God abounding through life’s most difficult and painful struggles. That with lean on the greatness of God when we have nothing but hope. — mtbsf6 (@mtbsf6) November 6, 2024

As the campaign closed, The New York Times noted that Trump made an unabashed embrace of Christianity, promising Christian leaders they would have unprecedented access.

“It will be directly into the Oval Office — and me,” Trump said.

“We have to save religion in this country,” he said.

The Times noted two defining moments in the campaign for Christians.

One came when Vice President Kamala Harris was bemoaning how the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion.

“Jesus is Lord,” some in the crowd called.

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris mocked.

🔥🔥🙏🙏This happened right after Trump’s victory speech. That’s how you know sanity and decency is back! “When the righteous prosper, the spirit rejoices. When the wicked perish, there are shouts of joy!” To God almighty be all the Glory! “How Great Thou Art” pic.twitter.com/AK575QIrzG — J. C. Okechukwu (@jcokechukwu) November 6, 2024

The second came when, in the aftermath of that mockery, Vice President-elect Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio reminded Trump supporters of the truth they share when someone at a rally shouted that Jesus was king.

“That’s right — Jesus is king,” Vance said.

