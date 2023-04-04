Parler Share
'Powerful' Photo of Trump Moments Before Arraignment Goes Viral - 'Can't Believe This Is Happening in America'

 By Michael Austin  April 4, 2023 at 12:06pm
An image of former President Donald Trump showing up for his arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday likely won’t soon be forgotten by his supporters.

On Thursday, a New York grand jury indicted Trump regarding the alleged misuse and falsification of campaign finance records related to hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump fully denies the allegations.

Upon appearing at the courthouse on Tuesday, Trump was pictured raising his fist, a political symbol historically associated with fighting oppression.

Trump’s use of the political symbol may resonate with conservatives, the majority of which believe the charges to be inherently political.

According to one CNN poll, 93 percent of Republicans believe “politics played a role” in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision to bring forward charges. Seventy-nine percent of Republicans disapproved of the decision to indict. The poll was conducted via a nationally representative “Text Message Panel” made up of adults ages 18 and older. There were 1,048 respondents and the poll’s margin of error stood at 4.

Are you disturbed over what is happening to Trump?

Various conservative personalities and commentators reacted to the photograph following its release.

“[P]owerful photo,” Logan Hall of New Founding wrote.

“Iconic,” Mike Cernovich wrote.

“Legendary,” TPUSA’s Benny Johnson tweeted.

Many politicians and former political candidates also reacted to the photograph.

“I stand with President Donald J. Trump,” former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wrote via Twitter.

“Godspeed, Mr. President. America is standing with you against this Witch Hunt,” Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz tweeted.

Just before arriving at the courthouse, Trump took to his Truth Social account to provide some final thoughts on having to appear in court and, presumably, face arrest.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” Trump wrote.

