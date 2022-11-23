Powerful Teachers' Union Chief Said Trump Admin 'Undermined Ukraine,' Gets Hit With the Facts in a Hurry

I’m not quite sure when Randi Weingarten became an expert on the war in Ukraine, because she certainly doesn’t seem like one. But then, I feel the same way about her expertise in the field of education, and that’s the primary reason most people know her name.

Weingarten, for the uninitiated, is the president of the American Federation of Teachers, the second-largest teachers’ union in the United States. She’s also a Democratic Party bigwig, known to opine on a variety of issues, despite no evidence she’s any more talented as a generalist than the next Twitter rando.

Case in point: On Monday, Weingarten got herself in a snit over the fact former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who’s exploring a presidential run, called her “the most dangerous person in the world” in an interview.

“It’s not a close call,” Pompeo told Semafor. “If you ask, ‘Who’s the most likely to take this republic down?’ It would be the teacher’s unions, and the filth that they’re teaching our kids, and the fact that they don’t know math and reading or writing.

“The most dangerous person in the world is Randi Weingarten. It’s not a close call.” Read @daveweigel and @ShelbyTalcott‘s interview with Mike Pompeo on his potential 2024 run and more: https://t.co/NQZ9bKpEj3 pic.twitter.com/rFhHv4ky5W — Semafor (@semafor) November 21, 2022

In responding and attempting to savage both Pompeo and the Trump administration, Weingarten only managed to prove Pompeo kinda had a point.

“I know that Mike Pompeo is running for president, and frankly I don’t know whether to characterize his characterization of me in the @daveweigel interview as ridiculous or dangerous,” Weingarten tweeted.

Are teachers' unions bad for America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (545 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

“At the state department, Pompeo defended Middle East’s tyrants & undermined Ukraine. He was more focused on pleasing Trump than fighting 4 freedom, national security & democracy. To compare us to China means he must not know what his own department says.”

At the state department, Pompeo defended Middle East’s tyrants & undermined Ukraine. He was more focused on pleasing Trump than fighting 4 freedom, national security & democracy. To compare us to China means he must not know what his own department says https://t.co/066T5GtLS6 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) November 22, 2022

“So Mike, let me make it easy for you. We fight for freedom, democracy, and an economy that works for all,” she continued. “We fight for what kids & communities need. Strong public schools that are safe and welcoming, where kids learn how to think & work with others. That’s the American Dream!”

So Mike, let me make it easy for you. We fight for freedom, democracy, and an economy that works for all. We fight for what kids & communities need. Strong public schools that are safe and welcoming, where kids learn how to think & work with others. That’s the American Dream! — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, former Trump administration State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus decided to make it easy for Weingarten in cataloging all the myriad ways she was wrong about what Mike Pompeo did while he was secretary of State.

“While you were busy shutting down schools in 2020, @mikepompeo was busy meeting with Zelensky and making sure Russia didn’t invade on our watch (spoiler alert: they didn’t),” she tweeted, noting that Pompeo was in Kyiv during the early days of the COVID pandemic.

While you were busy shutting down schools in 2020, @mikepompeo was busy meeting with Zelensky and making sure Russia didn’t invade on our watch (spoiler alert: they didn’t). In June 2020, we pushed through $250 million in arms sales to Ukraine.https://t.co/wIlf6jRuRE — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) November 22, 2022

“‘Undermining Ukraine’ you say?” Ortagus continued. “We sanctioned hundreds of Russian individuals and entities for their malign activities. Biden wouldn’t sanction Nord Stream II for over a year.”

She also noted the former administration “gave Ukraine billions in security assistance (Javelins, not blankets).”

“Undermining Ukraine” you say? We sanctioned hundreds of Russian individuals and entities for their malign activities. Biden wouldn’t sanction Nord Stream II for over a year. We gave Ukraine billions in security assistance (Javelins, not blankets).https://t.co/nBLf5b9lrx — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) November 22, 2022

In terms of the Middle East, Ortagus also went on to note that as Weingarten and her fellow education labor leaders were taking a wrecking ball to the learning process, Pompeo was negotiating the Abraham Accords, securing peace deals between four Arab nations and Israel.

In the fall of 2020, while you were holding kids’ education hostage, @MikePompeo was helping usher in four unprecedented peace deals across the Middle East with the Abraham Accords. There hadn’t been any peace deals with Israel for 26 years. Did you know that? — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) November 22, 2022

In the meantime, Weingarten’s ally Joe Biden has spent most of his presidency trying to get back into the suicidal Iran nuclear deal, which means he was trying to give sanctions relief to these wonderful fellows:

Biden wanted to give sanctions relief to guys like Gen. Hossein Dehghan, responsible for the Beirut Barracks bombing in 1983 that killed 241 U.S. Marines. Under Biden’s deal, he could come visit the United States on a visa. That sounds like helping tyrants to me. pic.twitter.com/9zS7HJVHkE — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) November 22, 2022

And, as for China, Ortagus noted their COVID policies sound like an AFT fantasy:

And China’s response to COVID seems a lot like your dream scenario for schools: 1. shut down indefinitely

2. preaching that America is racist

3. brainwashing children about socialism You’re doing the CCP’s work: holding our schools and our students back. — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) November 22, 2022

Game, set and match.

It’s kind of unbelievable that Weingarten would walk right into this. Then again, keep in mind that she’s always been a horrible generalist — yet she insists on projecting her ideas via both legacy and social media. Why anyone would want to hear them is beyond me, but the left keeps listening.

And just think: This is the woman who thinks she knows best about what and how to teach your kids. If that doesn’t keep you tossing in your bed tonight, nothing will.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.