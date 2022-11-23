Parler Share
American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten may have regretted a recent social media post after a former Trump administration State Department spokeswoman responded to set her facts straight.
Powerful Teachers' Union Chief Said Trump Admin 'Undermined Ukraine,' Gets Hit With the Facts in a Hurry

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 23, 2022 at 9:53am
I’m not quite sure when Randi Weingarten became an expert on the war in Ukraine, because she certainly doesn’t seem like one. But then, I feel the same way about her expertise in the field of education, and that’s the primary reason most people know her name.

Weingarten, for the uninitiated, is the president of the American Federation of Teachers, the second-largest teachers’ union in the United States. She’s also a Democratic Party bigwig, known to opine on a variety of issues, despite no evidence she’s any more talented as a generalist than the next Twitter rando.

Case in point: On Monday, Weingarten got herself in a snit over the fact former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who’s exploring a presidential run, called her “the most dangerous person in the world” in an interview.

“It’s not a close call,” Pompeo told Semafor. “If you ask, ‘Who’s the most likely to take this republic down?’ It would be the teacher’s unions, and the filth that they’re teaching our kids, and the fact that they don’t know math and reading or writing.

In responding and attempting to savage both Pompeo and the Trump administration, Weingarten only managed to prove Pompeo kinda had a point.

“I know that Mike Pompeo is running for president, and frankly I don’t know whether to characterize his characterization of me in the @daveweigel interview as ridiculous or dangerous,” Weingarten tweeted.

Are teachers' unions bad for America?

“At the state department, Pompeo defended Middle East’s tyrants & undermined Ukraine. He was more focused on pleasing Trump than fighting 4 freedom, national security & democracy. To compare us to China means he must not know what his own department says.”

“So Mike, let me make it easy for you. We fight for freedom, democracy, and an economy that works for all,” she continued. “We fight for what kids & communities need. Strong public schools that are safe and welcoming, where kids learn how to think & work with others. That’s the American Dream!”

Meanwhile, former Trump administration State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus decided to make it easy for Weingarten in cataloging all the myriad ways she was wrong about what Mike Pompeo did while he was secretary of State.

“While you were busy shutting down schools in 2020, @mikepompeo was busy meeting with Zelensky and making sure Russia didn’t invade on our watch (spoiler alert: they didn’t),” she tweeted, noting that Pompeo was in Kyiv during the early days of the COVID pandemic.

“‘Undermining Ukraine’ you say?” Ortagus continued. “We sanctioned hundreds of Russian individuals and entities for their malign activities. Biden wouldn’t sanction Nord Stream II for over a year.”

She also noted the former administration “gave Ukraine billions in security assistance (Javelins, not blankets).”

In terms of the Middle East, Ortagus also went on to note that as Weingarten and her fellow education labor leaders were taking a wrecking ball to the learning process, Pompeo was negotiating the Abraham Accords, securing peace deals between four Arab nations and Israel.

In the meantime, Weingarten’s ally Joe Biden has spent most of his presidency trying to get back into the suicidal Iran nuclear deal, which means he was trying to give sanctions relief to these wonderful fellows:

And, as for China, Ortagus noted their COVID policies sound like an AFT fantasy:

Game, set and match.

It’s kind of unbelievable that Weingarten would walk right into this. Then again, keep in mind that she’s always been a horrible generalist — yet she insists on projecting her ideas via both legacy and social media. Why anyone would want to hear them is beyond me, but the left keeps listening.

And just think: This is the woman who thinks she knows best about what and how to teach your kids. If that doesn’t keep you tossing in your bed tonight, nothing will.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




