Powerful Video: Watch the Look on Servicemen's Faces When Trump Announces Military Pay Raise Plans - These Are Grateful, Encouraged Warriors

President Donald Trump drew thunderous applause after announcing a sweeping pay hike for all members of the U.S. Armed Forces during his whirlwind tour of Asia.

Trump made the declaration Tuesday aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier in Yokosuka, Japan, while visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Takaichi, 64, is a conservative leader who has been called Japan’s version of Trump.

During a speech promoting his “Peace Through Strength” policy, Trump thanked the U.S. military for their service, adding that he supports a raise for every service member.

“I’m also supporting an across-the-board pay raise for every sailor and service member in the United States Armed Forces,” Trump said, to raucous applause and cheers.

He added, “All we really have to do is get the Democrats to approve it. But they’ll come along. They always do.”

.@POTUS: The will, patriotism, and spirit in your hearts is our single greatest weapon. That’s why, as we make a record investment in our military, I’m also supporting an across-the-board PAY RAISE for every sailor and service member in the U.S. Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/1WrvfX0yqO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 28, 2025

Trump also said his administration is eradicating the Democrats’ toxic “woke” agenda, which elevated mediocrity over meritocracy and promoted frivolous DEI agendas that subverted military readiness, such as transgenderism and affirmative action.

MEMO to: @WestPoint_USMA @NavalAcademy & @af_academy ALL FUTURE ADMISSIONS will be “exclusively on merit.” “Race, ethnicity, or sex” can NO LONGER BE CONSIDERED. Our officers will be the best of the best—full stop. pic.twitter.com/XAE0QzxLHP — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 9, 2025

Admiral Rachel Levine. Yes, I said “Admiral” Our Deputy Asst to Human Health services Did anyone take him seriously? 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Ogh3Ex4Gmr — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) January 30, 2025

“When it comes to defending the United States, we’re no longer politically correct,” Trump said. “We’re going to defend our country any way we have to.”

“From now on, if we’re in a war, we’re going to win the war. We’re going to win it like nobody ever before,” he continued.

Toward the end of his remarks, the president vowed to restore American exceptionalism and to make the nation greater than ever.

“For two-and-a-half centuries, America’s Navy preserved the vision of our first commander-in-chief, who gave this ship its storied name, its righteous soul, and its timeless model: ‘First in war, first in peace.’ Very famous phrase [by] George Washington,” Trump said.

“After 250 years, that is exactly what our country is today. It’s first in war, first in peace, first in wealth, first in power, first in science, first in spirit, and first in freedom.

“We went through four bad years, but now America will always be first again. If you have the right person up here — if you have somebody that understands a lot of different subjects — we’re gonna be bigger, better, stronger, and more important,” Trump vowed.

