President Donald Trump delivers a speech to U.S. Navy personnel on board the USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan, on Tuesday. (Phillip Fong - AFP / Getty Images)

Powerful Video: Watch the Look on Servicemen's Faces When Trump Announces Military Pay Raise Plans - These Are Grateful, Encouraged Warriors

 By Samantha Chang  October 29, 2025 at 5:19am
President Donald Trump drew thunderous applause after announcing a sweeping pay hike for all members of the U.S. Armed Forces during his whirlwind tour of Asia.

Trump made the declaration Tuesday aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier in Yokosuka, Japan, while visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Takaichi, 64, is a conservative leader who has been called Japan’s version of Trump.

During a speech promoting his “Peace Through Strength” policy, Trump thanked the U.S. military for their service, adding that he supports a raise for every service member.

“I’m also supporting an across-the-board pay raise for every sailor and service member in the United States Armed Forces,” Trump said, to raucous applause and cheers.

He added, “All we really have to do is get the Democrats to approve it. But they’ll come along. They always do.”

Trump also said his administration is eradicating the Democrats’ toxic “woke” agenda, which elevated mediocrity over meritocracy and promoted frivolous DEI agendas that subverted military readiness, such as transgenderism and affirmative action.

“When it comes to defending the United States, we’re no longer politically correct,” Trump said. “We’re going to defend our country any way we have to.”

“From now on, if we’re in a war, we’re going to win the war. We’re going to win it like nobody ever before,” he continued.

Breaking Bombshell: Moments Before Xi Meeting, Trump Orders Nuclear Testing Resumption - Unheard of Since 1992

Toward the end of his remarks, the president vowed to restore American exceptionalism and to make the nation greater than ever.

“For two-and-a-half centuries, America’s Navy preserved the vision of our first commander-in-chief, who gave this ship its storied name, its righteous soul, and its timeless model: ‘First in war, first in peace.’ Very famous phrase [by] George Washington,” Trump said.

Which commander in chief do you think our servicemen respect(ed) more?

“After 250 years, that is exactly what our country is today. It’s first in war, first in peace, first in wealth, first in power, first in science, first in spirit, and first in freedom.

“We went through four bad years, but now America will always be first again. If you have the right person up here — if you have somebody that understands a lot of different subjects — we’re gonna be bigger, better, stronger, and more important,” Trump vowed.

