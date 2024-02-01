Once-Powerful Voting Group Founded by Stacey Abrams Lays Off Most Employees Amid Steep Fall from Grace

Another political advocacy group has demonstrated the principle that leftists sometimes don’t understand how money works in the real world.

This time, it was Fair Fight, the group founded by two-time failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate and famed election denier Stacey Abrams in 2018.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the organization is $2.5 million in debt but has only $1.9 million in the bank.

“The organization’s voting rights, media, fundraising and grassroots organizing efforts will be slashed, and it will pare back its use of outside consultants and vendors,” the outlet reported.

Moreover, most of the organization’s actual employees will be unemployed in the immediate future.

“Some 20 employees — or 75% of the staff — will be cut,” the Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday.

Assuming that math is correct, Fair Fight will have a total five employees after the layoffs are complete.

The New York Times noted that the organization had raised about $100 million from its founding through 2021, but lost court battles have led to expenses mounting up.

The Times called Fair Fight “a prominent liberal group that was once a fund-raising powerhouse for Democrats,” but noted no achievements or court wins by the organization.

Fundraising may have been one of the group’s strengths, but so, apparently, was fund spending.

In 2021, Fair Fight had sued right-leaning True the Vote, a group that had challenged the eligibility of 250,000 registered voters that it wanted removed from voter rolls.

It claimed that the group’s real intention was to keep legal Democrats from the polls before the tight Georgia Senate runoff elections in 2020, according to the Times.

A federal court, however, decided last month that the Abrams-founded group was wrong about that claim, but only after both sides had generated legal expenses for nearly three years.

Almost exactly a year prior to that, another suit, one that took four years to resolve, was finally decided — also in favor of Fair Fight’s opponent, this time the state of Georgia.

In that case, Fair Fight was ordered to pay “nearly $193,000 for trial and deposition transcripts and over $38,000 for copies of thousands of exhibits,” according to the Journal-Constitution.

“This is a win for taxpayers and voters who knew all along that Stacey Abrams’ voter suppression claims were false,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at the time. “It has never been easier to vote and harder to cheat in the state of Georgia.”

“This is a start,” he added, “but I think Stacey Abrams should pay back the millions of taxpayer dollars the state was forced to spend to disprove her false claims.”

Unfortunately for Georgia taxpayers, Fair Fight no longer appears to have the funds available for such a repayment.

