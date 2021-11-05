Share
PR Firm Appears to Cover for Clinton Adviser Implicated in Steele Dossier Scandal

 By Ailan Evans  November 5, 2021 at 8:05am
Public relations firm Kglobal apparently deleted the company profile of executive Charles Dolan, a former adviser to both Bill and Hillary Clinton, from its website Thursday following his implication as a source of information for Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst involved in creating the Steele dossier.

Danchenko was indicted by Special Counsel John Durham on several counts of lying to the FBI and arrested Thursday, The New York Times reported.

Danchenko, a Russian analyst, was used by British ex-spy Christopher Steele as a primary source of information in creating the infamous Steele dossier, which spurred allegations of collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia.

Danchenko’s indictment revealed that one of the Russian analyst’s primary sources for information was Charles Dolan, who was labeled as “PR Executive-1” and whose identity was confirmed by The New York Times.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dolan is currently a senior vice president of public relations firm Kglobal.

Yet his profile on Kglobal’s website, which remains visible in Google search results, returns a “404” error message when accessed.

404 error message on kglobal's website when attempting to access Charles Dolan's profile. (Screenshot/kglobal/Daily Caller News Foundation)

“Oops! The page can’t be found,” the error message reads.

Similarly, a search for his name through the company’s search function yields no results.

“Your search did not match any documents,” a message reads.

Search results on kglobal's website for Charles Dolan. (Screenshot/kglobal/Daily Caller News Foundation)

Dolan and Kglobal did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Dolan advised both Clintons in their respective presidential campaigns, and he worked in the State Department during the Bill Clinton administration.

Danchenko, who previously worked at the Brookings Institution, used Dolan as a primary source for creating the Steele dossier, according to the indictment.

Dolan is described in the indictment as having “historical and ongoing involvement in Democratic politics.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Ailan Evans
