'I Pray That God Saves You': Erika Kirk Offers Blunt Response to Leftists Who Justified Her Husband's Death

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk condemned those who celebrated or excused her husband Charlie Kirk’s assassination, saying their reaction exposed something “very sick.”

Charlie Kirk died in September at age 31 after being shot at a Utah Valley University speaking event. In an interview for a CBS News town hall set to air Saturday, Erika Kirk delivered a stark message to those who sought to justify the assassination of her late husband.

“You’re sick. He’s a human being. You think he deserved that? Tell that to my three-year-old daughter,” Erika told CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. “You want to watch in high-res the video of my husband being murdered and laugh and say he deserves it? There’s something very sick in your soul, and I pray that God saves you. I pray because that is what is so wrong. The internet in this world has dehumanized us.”

Addressing the people justifying Charlie Kirk’s murder on the basis of his beliefs, Erika Kirk said: “You’re sick. He’s a human being. You think he deserved that? Tell that to my 3-year-old daughter.”@MrsErikaKirk sat down with @bariweiss for a CBS News Town Hall, just days… pic.twitter.com/8P31w4JQQR — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 10, 2025



People online and in at least one campus encounter celebrated or defended Kirk’s assassination, including a student at Hamline University who was caught on video confronting Turning Point USA members and claiming he was glad Kirk was shot.

Erika Kirk also blasted conspiracy theorists on Wednesday for spreading false claims about her husband’s assassination, saying the fabrications have deepened her family’s trauma.

“Everything was public. We will be building the most beautiful memorial for my husband at Turning Point USA, and it will be for the world to see, and it will be spectacular, and it will have a basically museum style for our Charlie, for my Charlie,” she said. “But can I have one thing? Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred, where my husband is laid to rest, where I don’t have to be worried about some secular revolutionary coming and destroying my husband’s grave while my daughter is sitting there praying? One thing.”

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/CBS)

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.