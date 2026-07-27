Prayer in your living room shouldn’t require government permission.

There’s a simple test for whether a law respects religious liberty: does it treat prayer the same way it treats poker night?

In University Heights, Ohio, the answer was no.

When neighbors gathered in Daniel Grand’s home to watch a football game or play cards, no one from City Hall came knocking. But when those same neighbors gathered for a minyan — the traditional Jewish prayer quorum that Grand’s Orthodox faith requires, and which his religious observance of the Sabbath meant he couldn’t drive to a synagogue for — the city sent a cease-and-desist letter and threatened him with fines unless he obtained a special-use permit.

That distinction alone should trouble anyone who cares about the First Amendment.

The Constitution doesn’t just protect Americans’ right to worship in a church or synagogue. It protects their right to worship, period — including in the privacy of their own living room, with friends and neighbors who’ve come to pray together.

What makes this case especially important isn’t just what happened to Grand, but what happened next. Rather than defend the city’s actions on the merits, courts sidestepped the constitutional question entirely.

The Sixth Circuit ruled that because Grand withdrew his permit application before the city issued a final ruling, his case wasn’t “ripe” for review. In plain English: before you can challenge the government for threatening your rights, you first have to finish running its bureaucratic gauntlet — a gauntlet that, in this case, risked reclassifying Grand’s home as a house of worship rather than a residence.

That can’t be the standard. The Supreme Court has already recognized, in Susan B. Anthony List v. Driehaus, that a credible government threat is itself an injury — you shouldn’t have to wait for the hammer to fall before you’re allowed to go to court.

If that principle protects political speech, it should protect religious exercise too. A cease-and-desist letter chills your behavior the moment it lands in your mailbox, not years later after you’ve exhausted every administrative appeal.

There’s also something deeper at stake here about what a neighborhood is for. Homes are where Americans have always gathered — for Bible studies, for holiday dinners, for book clubs, and yes, for prayer.

If a city can require special permits for prayer gatherings while leaving every other kind of home gathering alone, it’s not really enforcing a neutral zoning code. It’s making a judgment about which kinds of gatherings deserve government scrutiny — and singling out religious ones.

Reports from the public hearings on Grand’s permit application make the underlying anxiety hard to miss: at least one neighbor voiced discomfort at the idea that the area might come to be seen as a Jewish neighborhood.

Whatever the city’s official zoning rationale, that’s the kind of sentiment the First Amendment exists to guard against.

The Supreme Court now has a chance to make clear that Americans don’t need a permit slip to pray together in their own homes, and that they don’t have to navigate years of bureaucracy before a federal court will even hear their constitutional claim.

Anything less invites other localities to use the same playbook — zoning boards as a backdoor for suppressing religious practice that makes someone, somewhere, uncomfortable.

Prayer in your living room shouldn’t require government permission.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.