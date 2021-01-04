Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Prayer Opening 117th Congress Concluded with Utterly Bizarre Ending

By C. Douglas Golden
Published January 4, 2021 at 8:47am
P Share Print

There are only one of three things one can reasonably think about Democrat Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a United Methodist Church pastor who delivered the prayer at the opening of the 117th Congress on Sunday.

The first is that Cleaver is the corniest man alive, one who would sneak what amounts to a dad joke into a solemn prayer. The second is that he’s unaware of what the word “amen” actually means. The third is that he’s well aware of the etymology — and believes retrofitting its origins so that it fits into the strange new gender ideology of his party is both reasonable and holy.

All three of these reasons should have precluded him from giving a prayer on behalf of the entire country.

Most of the prayer, I’ll grant you, was politically tinged but uneventful. For every line where one could easily guess he was supplicating to the Almighty to deliver us from President Trump and his supporters (“God, at a moment when many believe the bright light of democracy is beginning to dim, empower us with an extra dose of commitment to its principles” there were similar calls for unity (“Eternal God, we bow before your throne of grace as we leave behind the politically and socially clamorous year of 2020 … May we model community healing, control our tribal tendencies, and quicken our spirit that we may feel Thy priestly presence even in moments of heightened disagreement”).

One wouldn’t normally try to intuit too much out of this, given that it’s a prayer given in a political chamber by a politician who’s also a man of the cloth. And then there was this closing: “Dare I ask, O Lord, peace even in this chamber, now and evermore. We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God … known by many names and faiths. Amen and awoman.” [Emphasis mine]

TRENDING: Pence Backs 'Dirty Dozen' Bid To Block Biden Electors and Prove POTUS Won the Election

Even though I know he’s a Democrat, I did so wish actor Mandy Patankin were an elected congressman.

Just imagine the scene:

“Even though it’s out of order, the chair will recognize the distinguished gentleman from California for one minute.”

“Yes, madam speaker, thank you. The gentleman keeps on using that word, ‘amen.’ I do not think it means what he thinks it means.”

There’s nothing gendered about “amen,” which is what made the clip go viral in a bad way.

RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Exposes 'Mind-Blowing' Hypocrisy Behind Democrats' Gender Language Change

But perhaps, one commenter pointed out, we don’t know enough about the woke history of the Hebrew language.

And while this prayer may have seemed inclusive, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz pointed out this was actually more Judeo-Christian insensitivity toward the LGBT community:

It’s actually more like 58 genders now, Rep. Gaetz. That’s what Facebook says and they’re way more with it than you. Check your privilege.

The prayer comes on the heels of another gender-based faceplant by the House Democrats in the form of their new rules for the 117th Congress. In a media release last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Rules Committee Chairman James P. McGovern of Massachusetts said the rules package “promotes inclusion and diversity” by “honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral.”

Does this make you question the sincerity of Rep. Cleaver's prayer?

This sounded great until you saw how it worked in practice. Here’s one of the changes they made to “honor all gender identities”: “In clause 8(c)(3) of rule XXIII, strike ‘father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in- law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, step-mother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, step-sister, half brother, half sister, grandson, or grand-daughter’ and insert ‘parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, step-child, stepsibling, half-sibling, or grandchild.’”

This clause, by the way, had to do with a House rule prohibiting members from hiring their family for paid positions. I’m glad, whenever someone is dragged before the Ethics Committee for doing this, their “sibling’s child” will be spared the indignity of being referred to as their “niece” in the official complaint about her no-show job.

At least those stilted and awkward terms are still comprised of actual words, however. “Awoman” is anti-sensical gibberish that makes light of religion by using holy language as a trampoline for the Democrats’ 2021 festival of wokery.

A minister, one would have hoped, would have made a wiser choice.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







GOP Senator Says 'Antifa' Came to His DC Home and Threatened His Wife and Newborn Daughter
At Least Half a Dozen People Arrested for Violating COVID Curfew - Including Prominent Restaurant Owner
Did Kamala Harris Steal Her Childhood Story About Calling for ‘Fweedom’ from MLK?
Disturbing Video Shows Police Raid Home for Illegal Gathering of Seven People on NYE
Will Don Lemon Be Canceled for What Was Just Spotted Behind Him During CNN Segment?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×