Prayers Needed: Beloved 31-Year-Old News Anchor Passes Away After Battle with Rare Disease

 By Abby Liebing  September 30, 2022 at 10:04am
After nearly a year of fighting cancer, a popular former news anchor passed away on Wednesday.

Faith Rempe, known on-air as Faith Gantner, 31, had been a WNEM-TV weekend anchor in Saginaw, Michigan, from 2013 to 2016, WNEM-TV reported.

After 2016, she moved to Las Vegas, where she worked for KVVU-TV, The Sun reported.

But eleven months ago, in October 2021, Rempe was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, WNEM reported.

She was diagnosed with the cancer, known as Myelodysplastic syndrome, just one month after she gave birth to her second son, The Sun reported.

Sadly, after documenting her fighting with cancer on Facebook for almost a year, Rempe passed away.

She leaves behind two little boys and her husband, Kurt Rempe.

“Last night, my beautiful wife and best friend Faith Rempe went to be with the Lord after a difficult 11 month battle with cancer. While we are devastated that we will no longer have her beautiful smiling face near us, we can celebrate the fact that we know she no longer has any pain and we will see her again in eternity,” Rempe’s husband Kurt posted Thursday on “Faith’s Fight,” the Facebook page where they documented her illness.

“We ask for your continued prayers during this difficult time for our family as we start our grieving process,” Kurt added in the post.

Rempe’s husband also included a quote from his wife when she said, “I have peace knowing that God is in control. He has my life and our lives in his hands.”

Rempe’s death comes just months after she had a bone marrow transplant and was later declared cancer free.

“Got some wonderful news this week. I am cancer free! I’m still getting treatment in Arizona for at least two months because the transplant wreaked havoc on my body and I’m also transfusion dependent,” she posted July 26 on “Faith’s Fight.”

“Thank you to everyone who’s prayed so hard for me— I’m so thankful to get this second chance at life,” she added in the post.

Unfortunately, she ended up back in the hospital weeks later with complications, The Sun reported.

Rempe grew up in Midland, Michigan, and worked at WNEM-TV from 2013 until 2016, when she married her husband and they moved to Las Vegas.

The couple both worked for KVVU-TV in Nevada, The Sun reported.

WNEM-TV mourned Rempe’s loss, tweeting on Thursday, “It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of former TV5 reporter and weekend anchor Faith Rempe, also known as Faith Gantner when she worked here from 2013-2016.”

Friends and family have been sharing their support on Facebook as well.

“You have our deepest sympathy. We have been praying diligently for Faith and will continue our prayers for you and your beautiful boys as you navigate life,” one friend of the Gantner family commented on Kurt’s Facebook post on “Faith’s Fight.”

“So sorry to hear this. We can take comfort in knowing she is with the Lord,” another friend commented. “Prayers go out for her family & friends.”

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
