Share
Sports
News

Prayers Needed - College Basketball Player Suddenly Dies 'Playing the Game He Loved'

 By Jack Davis  July 28, 2022 at 10:33am
Share

A University of Wisconsin, Whitewater basketball player died suddenly at the age of 20 on Sunday.

Madison, Wisconsin, native Derek Gray died “unexpectedly” while “playing the game he loved,” the university posted Tuesday on Twitter in announcing his death.

Coach Pat Miller said the young man suffered a “cardiac event,” according to WKOW-TV. “He had a blockage.”

Trending:
Democrats' New Inflation Bill Has Special 2024 Election Contingency

Miller told WISC-TV that Gray was “an incredible person.”

“He was a player I had a lot of long conversations [with] about life, basketball, family, and community. He was a very intelligent guy, very intuitive, and I really enjoyed his perspectives,” the coach said.

“His teammates loved him,” Miller said. “He had a really unique ability to connect with all his teammates in different ways.”

The coach said Gray died at an event the team held on Sunday.

“It was horrible,” he said. “We have our overnight camp. At the end of our evening session, we get pizza for the campers and all our camp counselors play a game and play music, and it’s just kind of a fun thing. He collapsed during the game.”

“It was just a tragic and awful thing,” Miller said.

The coach said there was no hint that Gray was having difficulty.

“He was not labored, there was nothing we saw,” Miller said, adding that he initially thought Gray had a seizure.

“It was just a very surreal situation where you’re thinking, ‘OK, he’s going to be all right,’ and then you’re very scared and the longer it went on, it became apparent that this was extraordinarily serious,” he said.

Related:
Former Denver Broncos Lineman Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest While on Run

“I’ve been around for a long time. I’ve seen a lot of different things,” Miller said. “It was one of the most traumatic things I’ve ever been a part of.”

“Words cannot describe how we all feel about the loss of Derek,” UW-Whitewater athletic director Ryan Callahan said in a statement. “He was an amazing young man with a bright future. My heart goes out to his family and all that were fortunate enough to get to know Derek.”

Gray, who attended La Follette High School in Madison, was a first-team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference guard last season, ranking second in the conference in steals, steals per game and total field goal attempts, according to his university bio.

Miller said Gray was looking to transfer to a different college.

“He had big plans, big aspirations. And, you know, we were working with him to do everything possible to make those happen,” the coach said.

“What he meant to our program, what he meant to me, what he meant to his teammates, it’s obviously something we’re never going to replace,” Miller said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




DOE Launches Green Energy Spending Bill That Ignores Red States
Biden Reportedly Receives Dire Warning Direct From Chinese President: 'If You Play With Fire You Get Burned'
Joe Biden Confirmed to Be 'The Big Guy'? Panicked Messages Revealed: Report
FBI: Would-Be Assassins' Messages Reveal Kavanaugh Wasn't the Only Justice on Hit List
Loch Ness Monster Could Plausibly Exist According to Bombshell Discovery
See more...

Conversation