Prayers Needed: Dolly Parton Announces Health Issues Will Keep Her from Scheduled Appearances

Country music icon Dolly Parton has canceled an upcoming Las Vegas residency due to unspecified health issues.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” Parton, 79, wrote on Instagram.

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!” she wrote.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you,” she wrote.

“While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready,” she wrote.

“And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so l can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding,” she wrote, attaching a schedule that postpones her Vegas shows for about a year.

On Sept. 17, Parton said a kidney stone issue forced her to miss the opening of a new attraction at her Dollywood theme park.

“Hello Dollywood! It’s me. I know — and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem,” she said in a video message, according to People.

Parton continued, “I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.’”

Parton lost her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, in March. He was 82.

“I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday,” Parton said in June, according to the Associated Press.

“And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we’ve built together,” she said. “You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans — but that’s the hardest part.”

“I just try to go on, because I know I have to. And he was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore. But that still doesn’t make up for the loss and the loneliness of it,” she said.

The singer said she just keep on working because it was what she was born to do.

“I don’t think about my life in terms of ‘superstar.’ I’m just a workin’ girl. I always say — and it’s the truth — that I am a workhorse that looks like a show horse. But I gotta keep it all up and I enjoy all of it… My husband always said, ‘If anybody was ever born to be a star, it’s you.’ Because he sees me loving to do all the things and playing and stuff — it’s play time for me. But I take it very serious,” she said.

