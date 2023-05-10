Share
Prayers Needed: Hero Officer Shot in the Head by Louisville Shooter Gets Great News from Doctors

 By Richard Moorhead  May 10, 2023 at 2:38pm
A hero police officer who rushed to confront a mass shooter at a Louisville bank may have received the miracle needed to save his life.

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced that 26-year-old Officer Nickolas Wilt is showing improvements in his condition after being shot in the head at the Old National Bank last month.

The department revealed that Wilt had been breathing without the assistance of a ventilator in a Monday Facebook post.

“We are happy to announce that Officer Wilt is officially off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment.”

Doctors have further determined that the bullet Wilt was shot with doesn’t pose a threat to his brain.

Wilt still faces challenges stemming from pneumonia and other lung complications — but those close to him describe his progress in recovery as being “remarkable.”

“The Wilt family and the entire (LMPD) family want to thank everyone for their tremendous amount of support and well wishes during this difficult time,” the message on the young man’s condition read.

The agency stressed that Wilt still faces a lengthy path to recovery, but that his condition has improved.

The young police officer is slated to begin neurological rehabilitation.

Wilt responded on the scene of the shooting nearly a week after being sworn in as a police officer, according to the New York Post.

He’d graduated from the police academy just 10 days before.

He was shot responding to a mass shooting in which gunman Connor Sturgeon was neutralized by responding police officers, according to the Associated Press.

Five people were killed in the shooting, as well as the man responsible.

Eight more were injured, including Cory Galloway, another officer who responded at the scene of the rampage.

The shooting came less than a month after an earlier massacre at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




