Prayers Needed: TikTok Star, Mother of 2 Unexpectedly Dies at 30 After Suffering Migraines

A TikTok star and a mother of two boys died suddenly last week just months after she began to complain about debilitating migraines.

Jehane Thomas died on Friday, in the U.K. at the age of 30, according to the New York Post.

Just weeks ago, she was posting lighthearted clips on the platform.

Thomas was passionate about her sons, 3-year-old Isaac and 1-year-old Elijah. She was also excited about her business creating custom prints for special occasions.

Thomas was popular on TikTok with 78,000 followers and millions of combined likes on the page, which she used to document being a single mother and an entrepreneur — and also her struggles with chronic health issues.

But in recent weeks, her health took a turn. On her Instagram page, she said she had received a diagnosis that offered her answers as to why she had suffered from headaches for years.

“I was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis a few months ago after nearly 2 years of being told my migraines were stress related,” she wrote on March 5. “They then thought I had MS which was ruled out (for now) but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet.”

In her final Instagram post on March 12, Thomas said she had just been released from a hospital.

She posted a picture of her with her sons, and wrote, “It’s been a really challenging week, not just physically but mentally. I’ve missed these two so much and feel like they’ve both grown up so much whilst I’ve been away.”

Thomas added, “I may be home but I’m still struggling with these migraines as nothing was really done to help them after a whole week of being there.”

Thomas said on her TikTok page a week ago she was back in the hospital and her final four posts each documented the brief stay.

In spite of her obvious pain, she made every attempt to spread laughter to her followers.

But in what would be her final post on March 15, she was almost motionless and did not speak. She instead wrote she was waiting to go back for surgery.

She said she was unable to walk and had to rely on a wheelchair.

“That’s how bad the pain is,” she stated.

Thomas died two days later, and a friend wrote as part of a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the two children she leaves behind.

“Jehane Thomas was a 30 year old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023. Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken,” campaign organizer Alyx Reast wrote.

One of Thomas’ followers on Instagram lamented her loss and made note of the fact she will no longer be able to spread cheer to others.

“You beautiful amazing woman I’m going to miss your positive energy so bloody much! This just doesn’t seem real,” the person commented.

The Mayo Clinic notes optic neuritis is common for people to suffer once, but can lead to permanent vision loss and is sometimes a sign of a secondary and “serious” health issue.

Thomas’ cause of death has not been released.

