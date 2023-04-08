In Pre-Easter Appearance, Chris Pratt Tells Drew Barrymore About Time He Asked God 'Please Save Me'

In addition to starring in hit TV shows and multiple blockbuster film franchises, Chris Pratt is known for his faith.

Like most Christians, he sometimes speaks out very strongly and unequivocally about it.

For instance, he made headlines — and drew criticism — for saying, during the 2018 MTV TV and Movie Awards, that “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you” and advising viewers to “learn to pray. It’s easy, and it is so good for your soul.”

Other times, the “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star dials it back just a bit.

That was the case this week when Pratt appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

His appearance on the daytime talk show gave him the opportunity to not only talk up his new film, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” but also to share a little about the role God plays in his life.

Pratt was half-joking about having his wife’s mother, Maria Shriver, play matchmaker for Barrymore.

Barrymore spoke wistfully of her desire “just to get along and be happy” with someone. “I don’t want any drama,” she said.

That opened the door for Pratt to explain what God did for him in that department.

“I met Katherine — now it’s been five, maybe six years ago — and God has a fast-forward button, you know?

“When it’s right, boom! You hit, you fall in love, you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters. … It feels really great.”

However, he added, “There was a moment in my life that I was really struggling and felt really broken.”

“It was like coming to, for me, my own journey … finding a higher power and leaning on that and being like, ‘Please save me.’ And then feeling saved.

“And then shortly later, meeting … the woman of my dreams.”

Pratt told Barrymore that she could have a similar experience.

“It’s all about timing,” he told her. “There’s a perfect plan out there for you. And I think you just gotta have faith. The minute you have faith, it falls into place.”

Members of the studio audience signaled their agreement with applause.



Pratt went on to recount how he met his wife in church.

He recalled spotting her while sitting in the front row and thinking, “Whoa, who’s that?”

“I was kind of sneaking some glances and I’m like … ‘I’m broken; help me. But who’s that?'” he laughed.

The two also talked about Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s recent book, “The Gift of Forgiveness,” which chronicles the stories of multiple people “and their own journeys with forgiveness.”

The actor joked that it has given him an out whenever he might do anything that upsets his wife.

“When I screw up, I say, ‘Hey, remember your book? Remember, forgiveness is a gift, honey. So you should probably forgive me, right?'”

