Commentary

Preacher Who Prayed with Trump Reports He, Like Reagan, Is a Changed Man After Assassination Attempt

 By Randy DeSoto  October 31, 2024 at 3:55pm
California Pastor Ché Ahn believes Donald Trump is a changed man spiritually as a result of surviving a July assassination attempt.

The head of Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena shared on the Wednesday Elijah Streams podcast that this is what former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson shared with him at a recent event.

Further, both men had the opportunity to pray with Trump before a campaign rally in Atlanta earlier this week.

Ahn made headlines in 2021 when the network of churches he oversees — Harvest International Ministry — successfully sued California Gov. Gavin Newsom, taking the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court concerning the state’s pandemic lockdown of churches.

During his podcast interview, Ahn likened Trump to the Old Testament biblical figures of the Persian King Cyrus and Jehu, an ancient king of Israel.

He argued neither ruler was especially godly in conduct, but both were anointed by God to accomplish the task of helping restore Israel.

Ahn referenced the Bible’s book of Isaiah chapter 45, which says God chose Cyrus to liberate the people of Israel saying, “I call you by your name, I name you, though you do not know me.”

“Now, I personally think Trump knows him now after the assassination attempt. Something happened to him,” Ahn said.

“I had the privilege of having dinner with Dr. Ben Carson at the Andrew Womack conference, the [Truth] and Liberty Conference…and he told me he’s a different man. He’s transformed,” Ahn recounted regarding Trump.

“God has called him. I mean God could use anyone, and he’s called him for His purpose at such a time as this,” the pastor said.

Watch below, starting at 46:10.



The day after Ronald Reagan survived an assassination attempt early in his administration, he wrote in his diary, “Whatever happens now I owe my life to God and will try to serve him in every way I can.”

Ahn was, in effect, saying Trump’s surviving the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt had a similarly profound effect on his psyche and with regard to the things of God.

When psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw asked Trump in late August why he thought he was spared, the 45th president answered, “I mean, the only thing I can think is that God loves our country,” Trump responded. “And He thinks we’re going to bring our country back.”

“And you talk about the country. You believe you have more to do,” McGraw followed up. “You weren’t done. You were spared for a reason.”

“Well, God believes that, I guess. We’ll have to see,” Trump responded.

There’s a humility in that answer. He believes that God wants to use him to help “Make America Great Again,” but the former president added, “We’ll have to see.”

Ahn also shared with Elijah Streams podcast host Steve Shultz what he prayed over Trump when he had the opportunity in Atlanta.

“My prayer for him was really interesting. I prayed Isaiah 11:2-3 over him: ‘The Spirit of the Lord is upon you. The spirit of wisdom and understanding, knowledge and counsel, the spirit of might or power and the fear of the Lord,'” Ahn said.

“And I declared to him, ‘You will delight in the fear of the Lord.’ Verse 3 says. ‘You’ll delight in the fear of the Lord,’ so I decreed that over his life and laid hands on him.”

Ahn said others who prayed at the event included Carson, Georgia pastor Jentezen Franklin and Her Voice Movement leader Jenny Donnelly.

