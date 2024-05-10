Share
Predator Catchers Allegedly Bust Hollywood Elite on Date with a Minor

 By Adelle Nazarian  May 10, 2024 at 11:43am
In Tuesday’s episode of a “Catching Predators” series streamed on Kick.com, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, along with DJ Deorro and YouTuber Bradley Martyn, exposed a man as he was allegedly attempting to pick up someone he thought was 15 years old.

Internet sleuths later said the man in the livestream was a notable Hollywood screenwriter.

Martyn confronted him as he was seated next to the purported minor on the outdoor patio of a restaurant in Los Angeles.

“What’s your name?” the YouTuber demanded.

“Boris. My name is Boris. What’s the problem?” the man responded, after which the female seated next to him got up and moved to the corner of the restaurant.

The conversation continued, with Martyn asking the man if he was aware of the age of the person he was with. Martyn told the man she was his daughter.

“She was 23 on a dating site,” he said.

“Lila, how old are you,” Martyn asked her.

“Fifteen,” she said.

“I’m sorry, she was 23 on a dating site. All we’ve done is talk,” the man said.

He soon admitted that she had told him she was 15. He said they were “just talking and flirting.”

The man eventually left the area but was pursued by the streamers.

Zdorovetskiy fired a blue then pink gunpowder cannon at him, mockingly acting like it was a baby reveal and saying, “So you’re a pedophile trying to meet a 15-year-old — oh s***, I’m sorry it’s not a boy. It’s a girl.”

“I’m not a pedophile,” the man said.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

He then sought shelter in a nearby building where a security guard intervened, preventing the streamers from following him inside.

However, the group told the security guard that the police had been notified.

Some of those who saw the video identified the man as Hollywood writer and producer Herschel Weingrod.

The 76-year-old is known for writing “Space Jam,” “Kindergarten Cop” and “Trading Places” and producing “Falling Down.”

Weingrod did not immediately comment on the video or address whether he was the person who was confronted.

Adelle Nazarian
Adelle Nazarian has over 15 years of experience in journalism, geopolitics, and the media world. She is also an entrepreneur who has founded and served as CEO of several organizations. She enjoys traveling, is constantly learning and is inquisitive by nature. Adelle speaks English, Persian (Farsi), French and Mandarin Chinese. Follow Adelle Nazarian on X @AdelleNaz.
Conversation