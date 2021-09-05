As the Biden administration congratulates itself on America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, one California woman left behind lives in fear knowing she is prey for the Taliban.

Taliban fighters are “hunting Americans,” a 25-year-old pregnant woman identified as Nasria told VOA News.

“Apparently they’re going door to door … trying to see, you know, if anybody has a blue passport,” she said.

“I think to myself, ‘Am I going to make it home? Am I going to end up living here? Am I going to end up dying here? What’s going to happen?'”

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California said the pregnant American has been kicked in the stomach by Taliban fighters.

“Anyone who says there aren’t people stranded is wrong,” Issa said last week, according to Fox News.



Nasria said she and her husband, an Afghan national, joined the crowd at the Kabul airport while evacuations were being conducted.

She said it was a non-stop horror.

“It was so hard to just get on a flight. There [were] a couple days where we had to sleep on streets,” she said. “People were literally stepping over people. That’s how bad it was.”

“I’ve never in my life experienced anything like this. It was like a movie scene. … Literally a movie scene.”

Nasria said the State Department assured her she would get picked up after her initial flight home was canceled.

But after waiting at the airport for over 12 hours with no food or water, she was turned back by the Taliban.

“Our troops were literally at the gate just waiting for us to continue walking, and they had blocked us.”

She tried walking past the Taliban soldiers, but they “started shooting right by my leg and told me to come back or they will shoot me,” she said.

Despite assurances that the U.S. will find a way to rescue her, Nasria remains skeptical.

“I don’t even think I’m gonna be able to go home. … If I was only 15 steps away from the airport and I was told people are gonna come out of the airport to get me — so what hope am I supposed to have now?”

