Pregnant Influencer Dies Just 3 Days Before Christmas

By Amanda Thomason
Published January 1, 2021 at 5:12pm
One of the realities of being an online personality is that if you’re successful, you gain a loyal following. They observe your every shared move and really get to know you, sometimes feeling a deep kinship even if you’ve never met them in person.

So when someone who has made such an impact on the lives of others passes away, the grief is even more widespread.

According to People, the faith, farmhouse and family blogger Emily Mitchell of Rhode Island passed away suddenly on Dec. 22 while pregnant with her fifth child. She was only 36.

Her Instagram page, entitled “The Hidden Way,” documented her life as a homeschool mom and a Christian, and Mitchell had over 115,000 followers.

“Our dear Emily and her precious unborn baby left us unexpectedly in the morning of December 22, 2020,” a GoFundMe page for the family read. “Our hearts are broken and her joyful presence will be greatly missed by so many.

“Em made a big impact in so many people’s lives, and this loss is incomprehensible for anyone who knew her. Our friend was a dedicated mom and wife, she had a heart for the Lord, and loved her children so dearly.”

The page revealed that it was just a normal morning a few days before Christmas when the blogger passed without warning, leaving the family with unanswered questions.

“Em was having her morning coffee and toast when she suddenly became unresponsive,” the website said. “Despite the prompt attention of her children, husband, father and other medical personnel, all valiant efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.

“She went home to be with the Lord. The doctors are still working on answers for her family. We will update everyone with answers when we get them.”

Mitchell had announced her pregnancy with baby number five on Nov. 19. She revealed in late November that she would be finding out the gender soon, and in early December she shared that this would be her fifth cesarean section delivery.

The GoFundMe was started to help pay for her children’s next year of school, and her family, friends and fans have answered the call — donating over $150,000 to the four kids’ educations.

“Thank you so much for all of your support,” reads an update from the fundraiser. “Her family was surprised by the outpouring of love from her homeschool community on Instagram.”

“Together we went above and beyond to support them, and even though this will not take away their pain, we know this gift means a lot to them. Thank you, always.”

A woman of faith, Emily never got to pen a parting message — but her likely sentiments were shared on the web page.

“If Emily had known that she would be drinking her last cup of coffee with you, this is what she would want you to know: There is one way to Heaven, and that is through Jesus Christ.”

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
