Pregnant YouTube Star Dead at 24

By Amanda Thomason
Published July 13, 2020 at 8:31am
Nicole Thea, a 24-year-old YouTube star, died Saturday, family members confirmed in a message posted to her Instagram account.

Thea has been on YouTube since 2015 and in that time gained over 82,000 subscribers and 4 million views.

She and her boyfriend, Global Boga, were expecting a baby boy soon. Sadly, the baby also died.

A cause of death was not released.

There was much excitement surrounding the pregnancy announcement that the couple made back in April.

“Can’t hide this any longer, secrets out,” Thea, who lived in London, tweeted on April 19. “GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet.”

“Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me + half of the loml. GOD made no mistakes making him the father.”

“Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to love, hold and cherish you for ever and ever.”

Less than a week later, the expecting couple shared a gender reveal video that announced their baby would be a little boy.

“We’re having a bouncing baby boy, MR got what he wished for&we actually can’t wait to meet him,” she tweeted. “I wanted a girl so she can be a daddy’s girl but now little prince will be a mummy’s boy.”

An Instagram post on Sunday broke the sad news.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” her family posted.

“Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.”

“As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.”

“Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.”

