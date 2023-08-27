Preseason Game Suspended After Dolphins' Daewood Davis Carted Off Field

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field in an immobilized position after a collision in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

Davis was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Dolphins said, adding that he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities.

The #Dolphins and #Jaguars suspended the rest of tonight’s game after Miami WR Daewood Davis was carted off the field on a stretcher. A very scary scene. pic.twitter.com/FDVSTeFlXI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2023

Players from both teams came onto the field as Davis lay face-down on the turf for several minutes. After he was carted off, coaches agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading 31-18.

Tua on Daewood Davis pic.twitter.com/rimDqdFCyT — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 27, 2023

Miami Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said “It was just tough to see,” while offering his thoughts and prayers.

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel got very emotional talking about WR Daewood Davis: pic.twitter.com/BSdUN8FKqa https://t.co/71koSUxi7u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2023

Head coach Mike McDaniel was emotional when speaking to the media, sharing stories about Davis from camp.

“He’s magnetic, he’s got a cool personality to him,” McDaniel said. Noting that Davis was popular among his teammates because of his work ethic.

“We’re hoping for a full recovery.”

“He’s in good spirits. I’ve seen that. He was shaking his head,” Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. about Daewood Davis’ head injury. “The trainer was talking to him as he was driving off and he was shaking his head.” — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 27, 2023

Editors Note: The Western Journal will continue to monitor the situation for any further developments.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

